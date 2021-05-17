Best Click Frenzy Mayhem Deals 2021

Posted by

Advertisement

Click Frenzy Mayhem is back for another sales bonanza with new brands including Kmart, Converse, and Lindt on board, plus some 4,000+ hot deals on offer.

The online sales event starts from 7:00pm (AEST) Tuesday, May 18, and runs until midnight on Thursday, May 20. Deals will be available across all categories including electrical & home office, fashion, home & décor, health & beauty, kids, toys & pets, travel, food, and more.

For the first time, Click Frenzy will also unveil its online marketplace − Frenz Central − which operates similarly to Amazon and Kogan. The platform will offer Aussies a new shopping destination to score discounts on different brands and products.

Aside from its headline deals, Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 will also feature cashback offers, competitions, and of course ‘Go Nuts’ 99% off deals!

Click Frenzy Mayhem logo

Best Click Frenzy Mayhem Deals 2021

Here is a sneak peek of some of the best deals available:

  • Koala: 20% off mattresses
  • Boohoo: 60% off everything
  • SurfStitch: 25% off almost everything
  • Canon: up to 30% off selected Canon cameras, kits, and lenses
  • Dyson: up to 40% off selected Dyson technology, including:
    • V7 Motorhead Origin now only $379 (40% off)
    • Save up to $250 on selected Dyson vacuums, including selected Dyson V11 models
  • FILA: 50% off sitewide, with prices from $10
  • L’Oreal Paris: 40%-50% off the range, including skin, makeup, and hair
  • Lavazza: up to 60% off selected coffee products and machines
  • Rebel Sport: up to 30% selected Garmin watches, 50% off selected Garmin Felix 6S watch, and buy one get one half price footwear
  • Dell: up to 55% off, including:
    • 40% off new Inspiron 15 laptop
    • 55% off Alienware 310H gaming headset
    • 40% off Volstro 15 business laptop
  • Gorman: 20- 70% off selected styles
  • Jack London: 60-70% off storewide
  • Breville: up to 40% off the RRP of selected products with free shipping included
  • Priceline:
    • 10% off sitewide when you spend $70
    • Up to ½ price off selected makeup, haircare and skincare. Brands include L’Oreal Paris, Maybelline New York, Rimmel London, St Tropez, ProX by Olay, OGX and more
  • Spotlight: 50% off winter blankets & electric blankets, 40% off cookware, and 50% off dinnerware and glassware & cutlery
  • Betts: 30-50% off new season and selected styles sitewide and in-store
  • Hush Puppies: 30-50% off sitewide
  • Target: 20% off bed, bath, home, 20% off men’s brands including Fila, Lonsdale, Piping Hot, Mossimo, and Zoo York, 20% off big-branded toys including Barbie, Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels and L.O.L Surprise, and 40% off luggage.
  • Michael Hill: 40% off silver, 30% off gems, 20% off diamonds & gold.
  • Koala Bamboo: 30-80% off sitewide
  • Petbarn: up to 40% off selected items in-store and online
  • Wild Secrets: up to 60% off sale
  • Big W: 20% off LEGO. Other savings on TVs, kitchen appliances, chromebooks, car seats, nursery furniture, and more
  • Adore Beauty: Up to 20% off select products. Brands include SkinCeuticals, Dyson, IT Cosmetics, Giorgio Armani, and Aspect
  • UGG Express: 15% off storewide
  • The Watch Factory: up to 50-70% off, including Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Coach & Olivia Burton
  • Windsor Smith: 30% off sitewide, including boots, sneakers, sandals and more. 

Click Frenzy Mayhem brands 2021

Best Click Frenzy Mayhem ‘Go Nuts’ 99% off deals

Click Frenzy members who are on the website at the right time may also see pop-up ‘Go Nuts’ 99% deals go live, including:

  • A Playstation 5 for $6
  • Apple Airpods Pro for $3
  • An Apple Macbook Air for $14
  • A Balenciaga wallet for $3
  • A Nutribullet blender for $2.

Click Frenzy members get early access to Click Frenzy Mayhem deals 30 minutes before the official sale starts (from 6.30pm). It’s free to sign-up on the Click Frenzy Mayhem website. The first 1,000 members who spend $200 will also get $50 back.

Popular brands offering deals for Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 include:

  • Adairs
  • Adidas
  • Adore Beauty
  • Baccarat
  • Barbeques Galore
  • Big W
  • Boohoo
  • BOSE
  • Breville
  • Brillant Co, Canningvale
  • Catch Group
  • Calvin Klein
  • Clarks
  • Dell
  • Dyson
  • Estee Lauder
  • Fitness First
  • Forty Winks
  • Fossil
  • Glassons
  • Gorman Guess
  • Harris Scarfe
  • House
  • HP
  • Kiehls
  • Kmart
  • Koala
  • Kogan
  • L’Oreal Paris
  • Lancome
  • Levi’s
  • Lindt
  • Michael Hill
  • Mocka
  • MJ Bale
  • Nasty Gal
  • New Balance
  • Oz Hair & Beauty
  • Pet’s House
  • Peter Alexander
  • Peter’s of Kensington
  • Platypus Shoes Priceline
  • Ray-Ban
  • Rebel
  • Reebok
  • Rockwear
  • Shaver Shop
  • Shein
  • Sheridan Outlet
  • Superdry
  • Sunglass Hut
  • Spotlight
  • SurfStitch
  • Target
  • The Good Guys
  • Therapy Shoes
  • Telstra
  • The Athlete’s Foot
  • The Good Guys
  • Thermomix
  • Tommy Hilgier
  • Under Armour
  • Volkswagen
  • Windsor Smith

Share this article

Advertisement

Related Articles

Melbourne city scape

Cap you later: Victoria’s pay on time discounts could soon be a thing of the past

May 14th 2021

Best sports to watch on SBS On Demand

Get $174 off NBN 50 over six months with Exetel

May 13th 2021
Advertisement
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]