Click Frenzy Mayhem is back for another sales bonanza with new brands including Kmart, Converse, and Lindt on board, plus some 4,000+ hot deals on offer.

The online sales event starts from 7:00pm (AEST) Tuesday, May 18, and runs until midnight on Thursday, May 20. Deals will be available across all categories including electrical & home office, fashion, home & décor, health & beauty, kids, toys & pets, travel, food, and more.

For the first time, Click Frenzy will also unveil its online marketplace − Frenz Central − which operates similarly to Amazon and Kogan. The platform will offer Aussies a new shopping destination to score discounts on different brands and products.

Aside from its headline deals, Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 will also feature cashback offers, competitions, and of course − ‘Go Nuts’ 99% off deals!

Best Click Frenzy Mayhem Deals 2021

Here is a sneak peek of some of the best deals available:

Koala: 20% off mattresses

20% off mattresses Boohoo: 60% off everything

60% off everything SurfStitch: 25% off almost everything

25% off almost everything Canon: up to 30% off selected Canon cameras, kits, and lenses

up to 30% off selected Canon cameras, kits, and lenses Dyson: up to 40% off selected Dyson technology, including: V7 Motorhead Origin now only $379 (40% off) Save up to $250 on selected Dyson vacuums, including selected Dyson V11 models

up to 40% off selected Dyson technology, including: FILA: 50% off sitewide, with prices from $10

50% off sitewide, with prices from $10 L’Oreal Paris: 40%-50% off the range, including skin, makeup, and hair

40%-50% off the range, including skin, makeup, and hair Lavazza: up to 60% off selected coffee products and machines

up to 60% off selected coffee products and machines Rebel Sport: up to 30% selected Garmin watches, 50% off selected Garmin Felix 6S watch, and buy one get one half price footwear

up to 30% selected Garmin watches, 50% off selected Garmin Felix 6S watch, and buy one get one half price footwear Dell: up to 55% off, including: 40% off new Inspiron 15 laptop 55% off Alienware 310H gaming headset 40% off Volstro 15 business laptop

up to 55% off, including: Gorman : 20- 70% off selected styles

: 20- 70% off selected styles Jack London: 60-70% off storewide

60-70% off storewide Breville: up to 40% off the RRP of selected products with free shipping included

up to 40% off the RRP of selected products with free shipping included Priceline: 10% off sitewide when you spend $70 Up to ½ price off selected makeup, haircare and skincare. Brands include L’Oreal Paris, Maybelline New York, Rimmel London, St Tropez, ProX by Olay, OGX and more



Spotlight: 50% off winter blankets & electric blankets, 40% off cookware, and 50% off dinnerware and glassware & cutlery

50% off winter blankets & electric blankets, 40% off cookware, and 50% off dinnerware and glassware & cutlery Betts: 30-50% off new season and selected styles sitewide and in-store

30-50% off new season and selected styles sitewide and in-store Hush Puppies: 30-50% off sitewide

30-50% off sitewide Target: 20% off bed, bath, home, 20% off men’s brands including Fila, Lonsdale, Piping Hot, Mossimo, and Zoo York, 20% off big-branded toys including Barbie, Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels and L.O.L Surprise, and 40% off luggage.

20% off bed, bath, home, 20% off men’s brands including Fila, Lonsdale, Piping Hot, Mossimo, and Zoo York, 20% off big-branded toys including Barbie, Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels and L.O.L Surprise, and 40% off luggage. Michael Hill : 40% off silver, 30% off gems, 20% off diamonds & gold.

: 40% off silver, 30% off gems, 20% off diamonds & gold. Koala Bamboo: 30-80% off sitewide

30-80% off sitewide Petbarn : up to 40% off selected items in-store and online

: up to 40% off selected items in-store and online Wild Secrets : up to 60% off sale

: up to 60% off sale Big W: 20% off LEGO. Other savings on TVs, kitchen appliances, chromebooks, car seats, nursery furniture, and more

20% off LEGO. Other savings on TVs, kitchen appliances, chromebooks, car seats, nursery furniture, and more Adore Beauty: Up to 20% off select products. Brands include SkinCeuticals, Dyson, IT Cosmetics, Giorgio Armani, and Aspect

Up to 20% off select products. Brands include SkinCeuticals, Dyson, IT Cosmetics, Giorgio Armani, and Aspect UGG Express : 15% off storewide

: 15% off storewide The Watch Factory: up to 50-70% off, including Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Coach & Olivia Burton

up to 50-70% off, including Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Coach & Olivia Burton Windsor Smith: 30% off sitewide, including boots, sneakers, sandals and more.

Best Click Frenzy Mayhem ‘Go Nuts’ 99% off deals

Click Frenzy members who are on the website at the right time may also see pop-up ‘Go Nuts’ 99% deals go live, including:

A Playstation 5 for $6

Apple Airpods Pro for $3

An Apple Macbook Air for $14

A Balenciaga wallet for $3

A Nutribullet blender for $2.

Click Frenzy members get early access to Click Frenzy Mayhem deals 30 minutes before the official sale starts (from 6.30pm). It’s free to sign-up on the Click Frenzy Mayhem website. The first 1,000 members who spend $200 will also get $50 back.