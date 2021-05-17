Click Frenzy Mayhem is back for another sales bonanza with new brands including Kmart, Converse, and Lindt on board, plus some 4,000+ hot deals on offer.
The online sales event starts from 7:00pm (AEST) Tuesday, May 18, and runs until midnight on Thursday, May 20. Deals will be available across all categories including electrical & home office, fashion, home & décor, health & beauty, kids, toys & pets, travel, food, and more.
For the first time, Click Frenzy will also unveil its online marketplace − Frenz Central − which operates similarly to Amazon and Kogan. The platform will offer Aussies a new shopping destination to score discounts on different brands and products.
Aside from its headline deals, Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 will also feature cashback offers, competitions, and of course − ‘Go Nuts’ 99% off deals!
Best Click Frenzy Mayhem Deals 2021
Here is a sneak peek of some of the best deals available:
- Koala: 20% off mattresses
- Boohoo: 60% off everything
- SurfStitch: 25% off almost everything
- Canon: up to 30% off selected Canon cameras, kits, and lenses
- Dyson: up to 40% off selected Dyson technology, including:
- V7 Motorhead Origin now only $379 (40% off)
- Save up to $250 on selected Dyson vacuums, including selected Dyson V11 models
- FILA: 50% off sitewide, with prices from $10
- L’Oreal Paris: 40%-50% off the range, including skin, makeup, and hair
- Lavazza: up to 60% off selected coffee products and machines
- Rebel Sport: up to 30% selected Garmin watches, 50% off selected Garmin Felix 6S watch, and buy one get one half price footwear
- Dell: up to 55% off, including:
- 40% off new Inspiron 15 laptop
- 55% off Alienware 310H gaming headset
- 40% off Volstro 15 business laptop
- Gorman: 20- 70% off selected styles
- Jack London: 60-70% off storewide
- Breville: up to 40% off the RRP of selected products with free shipping included
- Priceline:
- 10% off sitewide when you spend $70
- Up to ½ price off selected makeup, haircare and skincare. Brands include L’Oreal Paris, Maybelline New York, Rimmel London, St Tropez, ProX by Olay, OGX and more
- Spotlight: 50% off winter blankets & electric blankets, 40% off cookware, and 50% off dinnerware and glassware & cutlery
- Betts: 30-50% off new season and selected styles sitewide and in-store
- Hush Puppies: 30-50% off sitewide
- Target: 20% off bed, bath, home, 20% off men’s brands including Fila, Lonsdale, Piping Hot, Mossimo, and Zoo York, 20% off big-branded toys including Barbie, Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels and L.O.L Surprise, and 40% off luggage.
- Michael Hill: 40% off silver, 30% off gems, 20% off diamonds & gold.
- Koala Bamboo: 30-80% off sitewide
- Petbarn: up to 40% off selected items in-store and online
- Wild Secrets: up to 60% off sale
- Big W: 20% off LEGO. Other savings on TVs, kitchen appliances, chromebooks, car seats, nursery furniture, and more
- Adore Beauty: Up to 20% off select products. Brands include SkinCeuticals, Dyson, IT Cosmetics, Giorgio Armani, and Aspect
- UGG Express: 15% off storewide
- The Watch Factory: up to 50-70% off, including Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Coach & Olivia Burton
- Windsor Smith: 30% off sitewide, including boots, sneakers, sandals and more.
Best Click Frenzy Mayhem ‘Go Nuts’ 99% off deals
Click Frenzy members who are on the website at the right time may also see pop-up ‘Go Nuts’ 99% deals go live, including:
- A Playstation 5 for $6
- Apple Airpods Pro for $3
- An Apple Macbook Air for $14
- A Balenciaga wallet for $3
- A Nutribullet blender for $2.
Click Frenzy members get early access to Click Frenzy Mayhem deals 30 minutes before the official sale starts (from 6.30pm). It’s free to sign-up on the Click Frenzy Mayhem website. The first 1,000 members who spend $200 will also get $50 back.
Popular brands offering deals for Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 include:
- Adairs
- Adidas
- Adore Beauty
- Baccarat
- Barbeques Galore
- Big W
- Boohoo
- BOSE
- Breville
- Brillant Co, Canningvale
- Catch Group
- Calvin Klein
- Clarks
- Dell
- Dyson
- Estee Lauder
- Fitness First
- Forty Winks
- Fossil
- Glassons
- Gorman Guess
- Harris Scarfe
- House
- HP
- Kiehls
- Kmart
- Koala
- Kogan
- L’Oreal Paris
- Lancome
- Levi’s
- Lindt
- Michael Hill
- Mocka
- MJ Bale
- Nasty Gal
- New Balance
- Oz Hair & Beauty
- Pet’s House
- Peter Alexander
- Peter’s of Kensington
- Platypus Shoes Priceline
- Ray-Ban
- Rebel
- Reebok
- Rockwear
- Shaver Shop
- Shein
- Sheridan Outlet
- Superdry
- Sunglass Hut
- Spotlight
- SurfStitch
- Target
- The Good Guys
- Therapy Shoes
- Telstra
- The Athlete’s Foot
- The Good Guys
- Thermomix
- Tommy Hilgier
- Under Armour
- Volkswagen
- Windsor Smith
