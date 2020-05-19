Best Click Frenzy fashion & clothing deals, promo codes you need

Looking to score some cool threads at a bargain price? Australia’s biggest online shopping event− Click Frenzy − is back and with some seriously hot deals on all things fashion and clothing.

So, what’s the deal?

Major retailers including General Pants, Adidas, Peter Alexander and dozens more, are offering deals from 20% off and up to 70% off on some merchandise. If you want to save time and get to the really juicy deals in time, we’ve rounded up the best Click Frenzy offers and discounts on fashion and clothing for you to check out below. You’re welcome!

Click Frenzy Mayhem fashion and clothing deals

Alannah Hill

  • Save $50 when you spend $250 (valid site-wide)
  • 20% off dresses and shoes
  • A further 50% off on all sale items
  • Up to 70% off on OUTLET products

Adidas

  • Minimum of 40% off selected Adidas gear, with the code: CLICKFRENZY

Azura Runway

  • Minimum of 20% off on everything, with the code: CLICKFRENZY

Belle & Bloom

  • 30% off store-wide and get a free gift, with the code: MAYHEM30

Best & Less

  • Up to 20% off site-wide, including fashion and home wares

Bras N Things

  • Up to 20% off site-wide, with the code: FRENZY20

Clarks

  • Up to 70% off site-wide

City Beach

  • Up to 70% off sale items

City beach deals click frenzy

Country Road

  • Take a further 40% off already reduced prices

Cue

  • Click Frenzy flash sale − 25% off everything, including sale stock and new arrivals

Dotti

  • Minimum of 40% off everything (460+ styles including new fashion and sale)
  • Free shipping on orders over $100

Fila

  •  Minimum of 60% off site-wide, including track pants from $15

G-Star Raw

  • 25% off everything, with the code: MAYHEM25

Gazman

  • 30% full price styles and new arrivals
  • $100 off sports jackets
  • 30% off home essentials

Guess

  • 50% off hundreds of styles including handbags, women’s and men’s fashion

Guess click frenzy deals

Harris Scarfe

  • Minimum of 40% off on all men’s and women’s clothing, including underwear, sleepwear, sporting and footwear
  • 50% off all quilts, pillows and quilt cover sets

Hush Puppies

  • Up to 70% off everything

Hype

  • 20% off everything, including boots, sneakers, socks and accessories

General Pants

  • 30% off everything, with the code: FRENZY30

Jack London

  • Up to 50% off new fashion and up 70% off sale items
  • Chino combo deal 2 for $99
  • $50 shirts and knits

Jack London Click Frenzy Deals

Jacqui-E

  • Up to 40% off sale items
  • 35% off all full price stock
  • 50% off selected styles for Click Frenzy edition

Jay Jays

  • 25% off full price items (900+ styles)
  • Free delivery on orders over $90

Jeanswest

  • 30% off store-wide
  • Members get an extra 10% off

Johnny Bigg

  • Minimum of 40% off site-wide, plus free shipping

Just Jeans

  • 30% off all full price and denim brands including Levi’s, Guess, Mavi, Calvin Klein and more
  • 40% off selected styles for Click Frenzy edition

Levi’s

  • Up to 70% off on selected items

Mimco

  • Take a further 30% off already reduced items
  • 20% off full price

Mimco click frenzy deals

Mischief & Co

  • 70% off everything and kids fashion

Peter Alexander

  • Up to 40% off selected styles online
  • Up to 20% off on new arrivals and full price stock

Platypus

  • Minimum of 20% off everything, including sneakers, boots and sandals
  • Free delivery on all orders over $130

Pretty Little Thing

  • Up to 70% of everything
  • Get an extra 10% off, with the code: FRENZY10

PLT click frenzy deals

Rebel Sport

  • Up to 50% off selected styles of footwear
  • Up to 30% off selected styles of women’s clothing from Nike, Adidas and PUMA
  • Multiple deals including save $450 on Garmin Fenix 5X

Shein

  • 15-70% off store-wide
  • $6.95 shipping on Click Frenzy specials

Showpo

  • 25% off post isolation looks

Target

  • 50% off Tontine
  • 20% off women’s and men’s clothing

Wittner

  • 30% off full price shoes with the code: TAKE30

Click Frenzy FAQs

When is Click Frenzy?

  • Start: 7pm (AEDT) Tuesday, May 19
  • Finish: Midnight (AEDT) Thursday, May 21

Click Frenzy Mayhem will last a total of 53 hours and feature over 2,000 deals, from 300+ brands Australia-wide.

What is Click Frenzy?

Inspired by the US version Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy is an online sales event organised by Global Marketplace for Australia. It runs a few times a year and attracts legions of bargain hunters each time. The next 2020 Click Frenzy event will be the Travel Spring sale on September 1. Another Click Frenzy sale is also slated for November 17.

Where do I shop Click Frenzy deals?

You can shop Click Frenzy exclusive deals and offers on the Click Frenzy website and from participating retailers online and in store. Check individual retailers for details.

