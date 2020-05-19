Looking to score some cool threads at a bargain price? Australia’s biggest online shopping event− Click Frenzy − is back and with some seriously hot deals on all things fashion and clothing.
So, what’s the deal?
Major retailers including General Pants, Adidas, Peter Alexander and dozens more, are offering deals from 20% off and up to 70% off on some merchandise. If you want to save time and get to the really juicy deals in time, we’ve rounded up the best Click Frenzy offers and discounts on fashion and clothing for you to check out below. You’re welcome!
Click Frenzy Mayhem fashion and clothing deals
Alannah Hill
- Save $50 when you spend $250 (valid site-wide)
- 20% off dresses and shoes
- A further 50% off on all sale items
- Up to 70% off on OUTLET products
Adidas
- Minimum of 40% off selected Adidas gear, with the code: CLICKFRENZY
Azura Runway
- Minimum of 20% off on everything, with the code: CLICKFRENZY
Belle & Bloom
- 30% off store-wide and get a free gift, with the code: MAYHEM30
Best & Less
- Up to 20% off site-wide, including fashion and home wares
Bras N Things
- Up to 20% off site-wide, with the code: FRENZY20
Clarks
- Up to 70% off site-wide
City Beach
- Up to 70% off sale items
Country Road
- Take a further 40% off already reduced prices
Cue
- Click Frenzy flash sale − 25% off everything, including sale stock and new arrivals
Dotti
- Minimum of 40% off everything (460+ styles including new fashion and sale)
- Free shipping on orders over $100
Fila
- Minimum of 60% off site-wide, including track pants from $15
G-Star Raw
- 25% off everything, with the code: MAYHEM25
Gazman
- 30% full price styles and new arrivals
- $100 off sports jackets
- 30% off home essentials
Guess
- 50% off hundreds of styles including handbags, women’s and men’s fashion
Harris Scarfe
- Minimum of 40% off on all men’s and women’s clothing, including underwear, sleepwear, sporting and footwear
- 50% off all quilts, pillows and quilt cover sets
Hush Puppies
- Up to 70% off everything
Hype
- 20% off everything, including boots, sneakers, socks and accessories
General Pants
- 30% off everything, with the code: FRENZY30
Jack London
- Up to 50% off new fashion and up 70% off sale items
- Chino combo deal 2 for $99
- $50 shirts and knits
Jacqui-E
- Up to 40% off sale items
- 35% off all full price stock
- 50% off selected styles for Click Frenzy edition
Jay Jays
- 25% off full price items (900+ styles)
- Free delivery on orders over $90
Jeanswest
- 30% off store-wide
- Members get an extra 10% off
Johnny Bigg
- Minimum of 40% off site-wide, plus free shipping
Just Jeans
- 30% off all full price and denim brands including Levi’s, Guess, Mavi, Calvin Klein and more
- 40% off selected styles for Click Frenzy edition
Levi’s
- Up to 70% off on selected items
Mimco
- Take a further 30% off already reduced items
- 20% off full price
Mischief & Co
- 70% off everything and kids fashion
Peter Alexander
- Up to 40% off selected styles online
- Up to 20% off on new arrivals and full price stock
Platypus
- Minimum of 20% off everything, including sneakers, boots and sandals
- Free delivery on all orders over $130
Pretty Little Thing
- Up to 70% of everything
- Get an extra 10% off, with the code: FRENZY10
Rebel Sport
- Up to 50% off selected styles of footwear
- Up to 30% off selected styles of women’s clothing from Nike, Adidas and PUMA
- Multiple deals including save $450 on Garmin Fenix 5X
Shein
- 15-70% off store-wide
- $6.95 shipping on Click Frenzy specials
Showpo
- 25% off post isolation looks
Target
- 50% off Tontine
- 20% off women’s and men’s clothing
Wittner
- 30% off full price shoes with the code: TAKE30
Click Frenzy FAQs
When is Click Frenzy?
- Start: 7pm (AEDT) Tuesday, May 19
- Finish: Midnight (AEDT) Thursday, May 21
Click Frenzy Mayhem will last a total of 53 hours and feature over 2,000 deals, from 300+ brands Australia-wide.
What is Click Frenzy?
Inspired by the US version Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy is an online sales event organised by Global Marketplace for Australia. It runs a few times a year and attracts legions of bargain hunters each time. The next 2020 Click Frenzy event will be the Travel Spring sale on September 1. Another Click Frenzy sale is also slated for November 17.
Where do I shop Click Frenzy deals?
You can shop Click Frenzy exclusive deals and offers on the Click Frenzy website and from participating retailers online and in store. Check individual retailers for details.
