Looking to score some cool threads at a bargain price? Australia’s biggest online shopping event− Click Frenzy − is back and with some seriously hot deals on all things fashion and clothing.

So, what’s the deal?

Major retailers including General Pants, Adidas, Peter Alexander and dozens more, are offering deals from 20% off and up to 70% off on some merchandise. If you want to save time and get to the really juicy deals in time, we’ve rounded up the best Click Frenzy offers and discounts on fashion and clothing for you to check out below. You’re welcome!

Click Frenzy Mayhem fashion and clothing deals

Alannah Hill

Save $50 when you spend $250 (valid site-wide)

20% off dresses and shoes

A further 50% off on all sale items

Up to 70% off on OUTLET products

Adidas

Minimum of 40% off selected Adidas gear, with the code: CLICKFRENZY

Azura Runway

Minimum of 20% off on everything, with the code: CLICKFRENZY

Belle & Bloom

30% off store-wide and get a free gift, with the code: MAYHEM30

Best & Less

Up to 20% off site-wide, including fashion and home wares

Bras N Things

Up to 20% off site-wide, with the code: FRENZY20

Clarks

Up to 70% off site-wide

City Beach

Up to 70% off sale items

Country Road

Take a further 40% off already reduced prices

Cue

Click Frenzy flash sale − 25% off everything, including sale stock and new arrivals

Dotti

Minimum of 40% off everything (460+ styles including new fashion and sale)

Free shipping on orders over $100

Fila

Minimum of 60% off site-wide, including track pants from $15

G-Star Raw

25% off everything, with the code: MAYHEM25

Gazman

30% full price styles and new arrivals

$100 off sports jackets

30% off home essentials

Guess

50% off hundreds of styles including handbags, women’s and men’s fashion

Harris Scarfe

Minimum of 40% off on all men’s and women’s clothing, including underwear, sleepwear, sporting and footwear

50% off all quilts, pillows and quilt cover sets

Hush Puppies

Up to 70% off everything

Hype

20% off everything, including boots, sneakers, socks and accessories

General Pants

30% off everything, with the code: FRENZY30

Jack London

Up to 50% off new fashion and up 70% off sale items

Chino combo deal 2 for $99

$50 shirts and knits

Jacqui-E

Up to 40% off sale items

35% off all full price stock

50% off selected styles for Click Frenzy edition

Jay Jays

25% off full price items (900+ styles)

Free delivery on orders over $90

Jeanswest

30% off store-wide

Members get an extra 10% off

Johnny Bigg

Minimum of 40% off site-wide, plus free shipping

Just Jeans

30% off all full price and denim brands including Levi’s, Guess, Mavi, Calvin Klein and more

40% off selected styles for Click Frenzy edition

Levi’s

Up to 70% off on selected items

Mimco

Take a further 30% off already reduced items

20% off full price

Mischief & Co

70% off everything and kids fashion

Peter Alexander

Up to 40% off selected styles online

Up to 20% off on new arrivals and full price stock

Platypus

Minimum of 20% off everything, including sneakers, boots and sandals

Free delivery on all orders over $130

Pretty Little Thing

Up to 70% of everything

Get an extra 10% off, with the code: FRENZY10

Rebel Sport

Up to 50% off selected styles of footwear

Up to 30% off selected styles of women’s clothing from Nike, Adidas and PUMA

Multiple deals including save $450 on Garmin Fenix 5X

Shein

15-70% off store-wide

$6.95 shipping on Click Frenzy specials

Showpo

25% off post isolation looks

Target

50% off Tontine

20% off women’s and men’s clothing

Wittner

30% off full price shoes with the code: TAKE30

Click Frenzy FAQs

When is Click Frenzy?

Start: 7pm (AEDT) Tuesday, May 19

Finish: Midnight (AEDT) Thursday, May 21

Click Frenzy Mayhem will last a total of 53 hours and feature over 2,000 deals, from 300+ brands Australia-wide.

What is Click Frenzy?

Inspired by the US version Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy is an online sales event organised by Global Marketplace for Australia. It runs a few times a year and attracts legions of bargain hunters each time. The next 2020 Click Frenzy event will be the Travel Spring sale on September 1. Another Click Frenzy sale is also slated for November 17.

Where do I shop Click Frenzy deals?

You can shop Click Frenzy exclusive deals and offers on the Click Frenzy website and from participating retailers online and in store. Check individual retailers for details.