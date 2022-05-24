If you like big buns and bargains, you’re in luck because Deliveroo is launching its first-ever ‘Burger Feast-ival’ and slashing 50% off some pretty iconic burgers in the lead up to International Burger Day!

From May 28 to June 3, the online delivery service will be slinging half-off burgers from iconic chains like Boss Burger, Grease Monkey, Mary’s, Royal Stacks, Nordburger, and Big Roddy’s. The special offer will be available exclusively via select Deliveroo restaurants across the country.

Burgers slashed to half price will include popular stacks like the Bacon Double Burger from Nordburger, The Tommy Chook from Boss Burger, the Fried Chicken Burger at Big Roddy’s, and more (see the full line-up below).

Commercial Director at Deliveroo, Jodi Ingham, said: “With International Burger Day kicking off, Deliveroo wants to give burger-loving Aussies what they want – a week’s celebration, rather than just a day. So, we’re excited to host Deliveroo’s first Burger-Feast-ival, treating Aussies to some of our restaurant partners’ most-loved burgers where you can try out something new, feast on an old favourite, or get a few to share with your loved ones without breaking the bank.”

Deliveroo’s half-price burgers line-up

State Restaurant Locations Burger VIC The Gorilla (Boss Burger) Geelong, Ballarat, Lara, Leopold, Waurn Ponds The Tommy Chook Royal Stacks Melbourne, Brunswick, Moorabbin, Emporium Single Stack ACT Grease Monkey Canberra, Gungahlin, Woden The Greasy NSW Mary’s Sydney, Circular Quay, Newtown Mary’s SA Nordburger Norwood, Chinatown, Hindmarsh Bacon Double Burger QLD Big Roddy Up Late Fortitude Valley Fried Chicken Burger Big Roddy’s Rippin’ Rib Shack Fortitude Valley, South Brisbane

Customers can redeem their offer by searching ‘Burger Festival’ on the Deliveroo app and ordering selected burgers from participating restaurants from Saturday, 28 May (International Burger Day) until Monday, 3 June*. There is no limit or maximum amount of burgers customers can order.

*Geographical restrictions, service fees, delivery fees, and T&Cs apply.