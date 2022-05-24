Deliveroo slings HALF-PRICE burgers ahead of International Burger Day!

Posted by

If you like big buns and bargains, you’re in luck because Deliveroo is launching its first-ever ‘Burger Feast-ival’ and slashing 50% off some pretty iconic burgers in the lead up to International Burger Day!

From May 28 to June 3, the online delivery service will be slinging half-off burgers from iconic chains like Boss Burger, Grease Monkey, Mary’s, Royal Stacks, Nordburger, and Big Roddy’s. The special offer will be available exclusively via select Deliveroo restaurants across the country.

Bacon double from Nordburger

Burgers slashed to half price will include popular stacks like the Bacon Double Burger from Nordburger, The Tommy Chook from Boss Burger, the Fried Chicken Burger at Big Roddy’s, and more (see the full line-up below).

Commercial Director at Deliveroo, Jodi Ingham, said: “With International Burger Day kicking off, Deliveroo wants to give burger-loving Aussies what they want – a week’s celebration, rather than just a day. So, we’re excited to host Deliveroo’s first Burger-Feast-ival, treating Aussies to some of our restaurant partners’ most-loved burgers where you can try out something new, feast on an old favourite, or get a few to share with your loved ones without breaking the bank.”

Deliveroo’s half-price burgers line-up

State

 Restaurant  Locations

Burger 
VIC The Gorilla (Boss Burger) Geelong, Ballarat, Lara, Leopold, Waurn Ponds The Tommy Chook
Royal Stacks Melbourne, Brunswick, Moorabbin, Emporium Single Stack
ACT Grease Monkey Canberra, Gungahlin, Woden The Greasy
NSW Mary’s Sydney, Circular Quay, Newtown Mary’s
SA Nordburger Norwood, Chinatown, Hindmarsh Bacon Double Burger
QLD Big Roddy Up Late Fortitude Valley Fried Chicken Burger
Big Roddy’s Rippin’ Rib Shack Fortitude Valley, South Brisbane

Customers can redeem their offer by searching ‘Burger Festival’ on the Deliveroo app and ordering selected burgers from participating restaurants from Saturday, 28 May (International Burger Day) until Monday, 3 June*. There is no limit or maximum amount of burgers customers can order.

Compare Restaurant Meal Delivery Services

*Geographical restrictions, service fees, delivery fees, and T&Cs apply.

Share this article

Related Articles

Macca's free hotcakes

How to get FREE breakfast at Macca’s for Mother’s Day

May 3rd 2022

How to earn Everyday Rewards points with Origin Energy

May 1st 2022

IKEA launches new online marketplace for second-hand furniture

April 26th 2022