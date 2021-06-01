Where to score free Krispy Kreme doughnuts this Friday!

Here’s an offer sweet tooths ‘dough-nut’ want to miss. Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Doughnut Day on June 4, by giving away 100,000 original glazed doughnuts for FREE!

The cult doughnut company will churn up a whopping 2,000 original glazed doughnuts every hour ─ or 33 doughnuts per minute ─ to keep up with demand on the day. It’s said that Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnuts are made with a secret recipe that dates back to the 1930s, and it’s still the most popular flavour today.

But, you better get in quick because freebies will only be available from participating Krispy Kreme stores this Friday (June 4), in New South Wales, Queensland, and Western Australia, until stocks last. This excludes 7-​Eleven stores, Woolworths and online or delivery orders.

“National Doughnut Day is our absolute favourite day of the year,” said Nicola Steele, Retail Director of Krispy Kreme Australia.

“We love sharing the joy of our famous original glazed doughnuts and the chance to put a smile on our customers’ faces.”

Sadly, Victorians will need to wait a little longer to take a bite out of the offer, with another giveaway expected to be held once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

The promotion isn’t available in South Australia or Northern Territory.