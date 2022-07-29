How to score a FREE Quarter Pounder from Macca’s

Aussies can score a FREE McDonald’s Quarter Pounder with orders over $25 on Deliveroo for one day ONLY on Wednesday, 3 August from 10:30am to 11:59pm.

Not only can Macca’s fans snag the iconic burger for free with any eligible purchase, but Deliveroo is also slinging 25c delivery on McDonald’s menu faves for a whole week until Sunday, 14 August (available on orders over $12).

McDonald’s Quarter Pounder is made with juicy Aussie beef, classic cheese, onions, tangy mustard, and pickles.

How to score your Quarter Pounder:

  • The free Quarter Pounder offer is available from participating McDonald’s restaurants exclusively via Deliveroo on Wednesday, 3 August (mark the date!)
  • Customers will just need to enter the code ‘MACCASQP’ prior to checkout to redeem it (minimum spend of $25)
  • The 25c delivery offer will automatically apply to eligible Macca’s orders until Sunday, 14 August

This sweet deal coincides with a competition that Macca’s is currently running, giving ten lucky winners the chance to take a tour around the McDonald’s HQ (aka where the magic happens) to taste unreleased products and reminisce over discontinued items, and access exclusive merchandise.

To enter, customers have to post their best impression of an influencer opening their McDelivery (or what they call an ‘unboxing’ in the influencer world) to TikTok between July 26 and August 7. Then, hashtag #maccasnightinfluencer, tag @mcdonaldsau as well as three friends you’d like to enjoy a winter night in with. Good luck!

