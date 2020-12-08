IKEA ditches furniture catalogue after 70 years

Advertisement

It goes without saying that 2020 has been a tumultuous year. And in yet another unprecedented turn of events, Swedish furniture giant IKEA has announced it will ditch its annual glossy catalogue, as shoppers increasingly move towards online shopping.

The IKEA catalogue has been in circulation for more than 70 years and is one of the world’s biggest annual publications. At its pinnacle in 2016, there were 200 million+ copies distributed in 32 languages, across 50 different markets.

The latest edition of the catalogue will be published in 2021, in the form of a book with inspirational ideas and tips for DIY interior design.

The #IKEA Catalogue has become an iconic and important way to reach people around the world. Over the years we have become more digital and accessible, embracing new ways to connect with customers. As we say goodbye to the catalogue, we look to the future with excitement. https://t.co/s8UKSFrOrV — IKEA Australia (@IKEA_Australia) December 7, 2020

IKEA Managing Director, Konrad Grüss, said changing consumer habits and the growing online retail market have seen the popularity of the catalogue decline in recent years.

“The number of copies has gone down, but we have also seen that people have much more used our website, apps and social media,” he said.

“Media consumption and customer behaviours have changed, and IKEA is already increasing digital investments while volumes and interest in the catalogue have decreased.

“The IKEA magazine has been available online since 1998, but while the online version has gradually made the paper one obsolete, it too will be discontinued.”

Picture credits: Fishman64/Shutterstock.com.