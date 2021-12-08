Bargain alert: Kmart now sells $10 Havaianas!

A good pair of thongs is a staple in most Aussies’ wardrobes and no brand is more iconic than the classic ‘Havvies’.

Now Kmart is selling the classic thongs for just $10. Is there a more quintessential Aussie stocking filler? This is a fraction of the price of a pair of Havaianas adult thongs, a.k.a. flip-flops or jandals (for the Kiwis) which typically retail for $30.

The select range of Havaianas is on sale at the budget department store for a limited time only. The range features the signature textured footbed and slim straps with the Havaianas rubber stamp logo. There are four colours to choose from − black, grey, rose (pink), and rose gold. Sizes range between 5/6 and 10/11.

Kmart shared the news on social media this week and the announcement has already caused a frenzy among shoppers.

“Yay!! The thing is Havaianas are the best!” one person said.

“What? No more saving every dollar to buy them from the surf shop,” another wrote.

“Thank you, Kmart! Now I don’t have to wait for ALDI’s annual sale to get an affordable pair of Havaianas − good stuff!” said another.

