Krispy Kreme has found a sweet way to spread cheer this Christmas by handing out FREE doughnuts daily as part of its 12 days of Krispymas campaign.

Aussies will need to keep an eye on Krispy Kreme Australia’s social media accounts from next Sunday (12 December) for a chance to score a freebie. Some offers will require customers to complete a mission in order to receive their free doughnut ─ including singing a Christmas song for a free OG Krispy Kreme doughnut.

For those who would rather play it safe, Krispymas doughnuts are already available to purchase in-store and online for just $3.75 each. This year, four new Christmas doughnut flavours are available.

One option you ‘dough-nut’ want to miss is the Krispy Kreme Reindeer Doughnut − a festive twist on the ever-popular Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in caramel truffle and topped with choc-coated salted pretzels and candy eyes and nose.

Krispy Kreme Reindeer Doughnut

Krispy Kreme Tree Doughnut

Krispy Kreme Snowy Doughnut

Or for those craving a white Christmas, there’s the Krispy Kreme Snowy Doughnut that’s dipped in white truffle and wrapped in a sour strap scarf, and filled with raspberry flavoured jam.

Krispy Kreme Pudding Doughnut

Krispy Kreme Australia’s Marketing Director, Olivia Sutherland, said the promo was a fun way to celebrate the festive season.

“Each year, the Krispymas range gives people the opportunity to share and create joy-filled memories for their loved ones by giving these dough-licious festive treats,” she said.

Krispy Kringle will be visiting all Krispy Kreme stores in Australia, as well as 7-Eleven locations, selected Woolworths stores and several drive-thru stores including:

NSW: Auburn, Liverpool, Mascot, and Penrith

VIC: Bulleen, Fawkner, and Fountain Gate

WA: Cannington, Myaree and Whitford City

QLD: Acacia Ridge and Redbank

Krispymas doughnuts can also be ordered through Krispy Kreme’s website, Deliveroo, UberEATS, Doordash and Menulog.