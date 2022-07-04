Krispy Kreme launches ‘Duffin’ & you can try it for free

Krispy Kreme has created a new treat the ‘Duffin’ – a combination of a doughnut and muffin, resulting in a dessert that has a classic doughnut look with a lighter, cakier texture and a soft filling. Need we say more?

The Duffin comes in three flavours: apple and cinnamon, blueberry and white chocolate, and double chocolate. It costs just $4.

To celebrate the release, Krispy Kreme (master of the doughnuts) is giving away a free Duffin to customers who purchase a coffee from a participating Krispy Kreme store between 9:30am and 11:30am on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. There is a one-per-person limit. The promotion is only available at select locations. To find your nearest Krispy Kreme store, visit the website here.

Marketing Director at Krispy Kreme Australia, Olivia Sutherland, said that the product was a first for the Australian branch of the brand.

“We always like to bring new and exciting products to our fans and hope they love this new product just as much as we loved creating it,” she said.

Krispy Kreme often brings out novelty doughnuts, such as its recent State of Origin-themed release, which celebrated game two of the annual rugby match with maroon and blue rings.

Aussies will get to try the never-before-seen Duffin treat when it hits 7-Eleven and Krispy Kreme stores nationwide from July 5.

Compare Coffee Shops