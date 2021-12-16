McDonald’s is stepping back in time and re-opening the country’s inaugural restaurant in Yagoona (Sydney) which served the first Aussie customers in 1971.

Macca’s will also wind back the clock to 1970s prices and reduce the hamburger price to its original 20 cents for a limited time today (December 17) − from 11am to 1pm. There will also be $1 cheeseburgers and $2 coffee from December 17 to January 7.

The revamped Yagoona golden arches will operate 24 hours and feature a McCafé, a dual-lane drive-thru, as well a dedicated delivery partner room and PlayPlace.

Reflecting the style and décor of the original restaurant, McDonald’s Yagoona will also have memorabilia featuring a historic timeline, images of the 1971 restaurant, and a Happy Meal display with iconic toys from across the years.

Chief Executive Officer for McDonald’s Australia, Andrew Gregory said: “Everything our customers know and love about McDonald’s Australia started at Yagoona, from Happy Meals and birthday parties to first jobs and community contribution.”

“The reopening celebrates 50 years of supporting our customers, people, and communities in Australia.

“We look forward to once again serving the local community and welcoming back customers from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.”

For fans of Trivia: the original Macca’s Yagoona restaurant operated from 1971-1994.

Macca’s reveals top sellers for 2021

Back to the future (present), McDonald’s also revealed its top-selling menu items for this year.

Here are the top 5 national items for 2021:

Cheeseburger Hash browns Big Mac Chicken McNuggets Cappuccino

Who’s feeling a Macca’s run?