Get free Macca’s delivery on Uber Eats this weekend

Not in the mood to cook? Well, you’re in luck because McDonald’s is treating Aussies to free delivery on Uber Eats this weekend!

Yep you read that right. You can get your Big Mac and choc sundae, or anything else on the Macca’s menu, delivered straight to your door free of charge, from today (April 17) and all weekend.

The offer is available on all orders over $25 through contact-free McDelivery via the Uber Eats app, with the promo code MACCASWEEKEND.

Marketing Director at McDonald’s Jo Feeney said the promotion could be extended for the entire month of April if enough customers take up the offer.

“McDelivery is a great way for our customers to continue to enjoy their Macca’s favourites at home, through contact-free delivery straight to their door,” he said.

“Throughout this month, we’ll be giving Macca’s customers who order contactless McDelivery via the Uber Eats app free delivery on any orders over $25.

“To start with, the offer will be available for those who place a Macca’s order on the Uber Eats app this weekend until Sunday.”

The fast food giant only recently introduced contactless McDelivery for home food orders and now also sells grocery items like bread and milk at the drive through during the coronavirus outbreak.

Eligible healthcare workers can also claim a free small McCafe hot drink or medium soft drink at any Macca’s branch or Drive Thru until May 17.