McDonald’s is slashing the price of cheeseburgers to just 50c for one day only – on Wednesday (April 6).

But, like with all good deals, there’s a catch. The offer is available exclusively through the MyMacca’s app and is limited to the first 350,000 cheeseburgers sold nationally, with one redemption per customer allowed.

“As part of our commitment to providing great value food, we are excited to offer our popular cheeseburger for 50c, for one day only,” said McDonald’s Marketing Manager, Tobi Fukushima.

“Customers will now earn MyMacca’s Rewards points when they purchase the 50c cheeseburger, which can be redeemed against some of our most iconic menu items.

“This is another way we are showing customers that value means more at Macca’s, by rewarding them for their loyalty while offering some of their favourite menu items for less.”

The latest offer is exclusively available via the MyMacca’s app, which customers can use in stores, via takeaway, and drive-thru. The offer is not available via McDelivery.

Here’s how you can score a 50c cheeseburger on Wednesday, 6 April.

Log into your MyMacca’s app

Click on ‘My Deals’ and look for the ‘50c cheeseburger’ special offer

Collect the discount code and order your cheeseburger with it

Get your cheeseburger for just 50 cents

