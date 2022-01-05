Macca’s launches budgie smugglers with burgers & fries

McDonald’s is kicking off 2022 in style with a limited-edition swimwear range.

The fast-food giant has teamed up with Australian iconic swimwear brand, Budgy Smuggler, to create a swimwear collection featuring three exclusive prints inspired by Macca’s burgers and fries. Starting from $55, the new range doesn’t come cheap but includes plenty of options for fashion-forward Aussies, including the traditional male ‘smugglers’ and female one-piece and two-piece ‘smugglettes’, as well as bucket hat designs.

The limited-edition range will be available exclusively at Budgy Smuggler stores and online from Saturday 8, January 2022, until stocks last.

Senior Brand Manager for McDonald’s Australia, Liz Whitbread, said: “We are so excited to bring together two great Aussie icons to create the ultimate summer uniform.”

“The limited-edition range of swimwear is bold, fun, and eye-catching, perfect for enjoying the summer season in style.”

The Budgy Smuggler partnership is the latest announcement from Macca’s summer campaign. This follows the launch of the Tim Tam McFlurry, Chicken Big Mac, Big Mac Bacon, and onion rings with BBQ sauce.

Macca’s also recently celebrated 50 years in Australia by re-opening its very first restaurant in Yagoona, Sydney.

