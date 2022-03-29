McDonald’s launches Cadbury Dairy Milk McFlurry

McDonald’s is launching yet another classic dessert combo – the Cadbury McFlurry!

The McFlurry with Cadbury Dairy Milk will be available exclusively via Uber Eats from Wednesday, 30 March for one week, before landing in Macca’s restaurants nationwide on Wednesday, 6 April for a limited time only.

The latest McFlurry flavour consists of a vanilla soft serve, mixed with Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate flakes and sauce. The timing couldn’t be more perfect with Easter just around the corner.

Senior Brand Manager for McDonald’s Australia, Liz Whitbread, said: “There’s nothing quite like the iconic Macca’s soft serve and the smooth and creamy taste of Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate,” she said.

“With Cadbury celebrating 100 years in Australia, we are excited to bring together two iconic brands to create the perfect dessert or afternoon treat.”

The Cadbury Dairy Milk McFlurry will be redeemable for points on the MyMacca’s app.

Macca’s also launched the Cadbury Caramilk McFlurry last year, to mixed reviews.

