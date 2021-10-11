McDonald’s is launching a Caramilk McFlurry in Australia, but you better be quick because it’s only available for a limited time.

The new dessert creation will be available in all Macca’s restaurants and via McDelivery from Wednesday, 13 October until Tuesday, 16 November.

The much-awaited new McFlurry flavour includes the McDonald’s signature soft serve mixed with Caramilk flakes and sauce. Need we say more?

McDonald’s Australia Senior Brand Manager, Liz Whitbread, said: “It’s here, it’s Cadbury Caramilk and it’s only available while stocks last,” she said.

“Caramilk is a phenomenon adored by chocolate fans across the country. Its unique, delicious caramelised white chocolate is truly in a league of its own.

“We are so excited to be introducing the Caramilk McFlurry and give Aussie Macca’s fans the dessert they have been dreaming about.”

Rumours about the new Caramilk McFlurry began swirling on social media last month, but official confirmation by Macca’s has reignited excitement among fans.

“Looks yummy,” one commenter said.

“I know where I’ll be going out to eat for the next month.” another online user wrote.