McDonald’s is bringing back its Monopoly Game from September 1, and this time with a massive prize pool worth more than half a billion.

However, this year, the Macca’s Monopoly Game is only available to play via MyMacca’s App. Customers will be able to order their food (online or in-store) and scan their Monopoly tickets in the app to play and get a shot at winning one of the epic prizes.

The $616 million prize pool includes Volkswagen cars worth over $30,000, outdoor Weber kitchens valued at $10,000, The Iconic gift cards worth $10,000, free fuel for a year from Ampol valued at $4,000, and 10 customers will get to win free Macca’s for a year!

Marketing Manager at McDonald’s Australia, Tobi Fukushima, said the fast-food giant was thrilled to bring back Monopoly Game at Macca’s with the biggest prize pool yet.

“There are over 59 million prizes up for grabs, with everything from cars, electrical appliances, home accessories, gift cards, travel vouchers, cash, and Macca’s products on the list,” he said.

“With the number of prizes doubling the Australian population, we look forward to giving Aussies the chance to win big this year.”

How to play the McDonald’s Monopoly Game

You’ll first need to purchase a participating menu item from a Macca’s restaurant or via McDelivery, and scan the label on the MyMacca’s App.

There are three different ways to win:

Instant Win: take the peel-off sticker to the counter to redeem your free Macca’s.

take the peel-off sticker to the counter to redeem your free Macca’s. Collect to Win: collect a complete set of all ‘properties’ in a particular colour to score a bigger prize.

collect a complete set of all ‘properties’ in a particular colour to score a bigger prize. Chance Card: scan your code to play a game on MyMacca’s App to win a range of prizes.

Monopoly at McDonald’s will be available nationwide from September 1 to October 20, 2021.