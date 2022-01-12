McDonald’s has become the latest fast-food chain to buckle due to COVID-19 disruptions, with staff shortages forcing many restaurants to reduce their operating hours.

Macca’s confirmed that some restaurants would have to open later and close earlier because of ‘staff isolation requirements’. Some stores have already posted signs explaining that trading hours would change ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’.

Customers are being advised to check their local stores for changes to opening hours. Many McDonald’s restaurants offer 24-hour service, but many stores will be closing temporarily due to worker shortages.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we continue to prioritise health and safety during these times,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said.

So far, Macca’s hasn’t struggled with supply issues like rival KFC which is running low on chicken (gasp!) and serving a reduced menu until further notice. Some stores have posted signs advising that popular items like the original chicken, Zingers, fillets, and wings have sold out.

Supermarket Coles also had to impose buying limits on meat products, toilet paper, and painkiller medications because of supply issues and panic buying. Woolworths and ALDI haven’t yet reintroduced customer limits, although some chemists have limited the purchase of painkillers.