Macca’s launches special Valentine’s Day menu item

Forget roses ─ nothing says ‘romance’ better than nuggets, at least according to McDonald’s.

The fast-food giant is playing cupid and offering a six-piece heart-shaped Chicken McNugget Valentine’s Day box for a limited time only.

From 16 February, Aussies will also be able to snag a 40-piece McNuggets share box with a limited-edition spicy sticky BBQ sauce. The sauce is described as a mix of the classic barbecue flavour with a blend of chilli and spices.

The nuggets share pack will be sold as a bundle of two, with 20 pieces per box, for $25.50.



“We know how much Macca’s fans love our Chicken McNuggets, so what better way to spread the love this Valentine’s Day than with our most romantic box yet,” said Marketing Director of McDonald’s Australia, Amanda Nakad.

“Whether you’re dropping in for a quick bite, picking up dinner for a Galentine’s Day gathering, or using McDelivery to send treats to someone special, Macca’s has you covered this Valentine’s Day.”

The Chicken McNugget Valentine’s Day box will be available in restaurants nationwide, including via McDelivery, for $6.25 until next Wednesday (16 February).

Picture credit: Denman / Shutterstock.com.