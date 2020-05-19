Rebel Sport offering up to 50% off in Click Frenzy sale

Sporting goods retailer Rebel has joined the Click Frenzy Mayhem sale, offering up to 50% off select products during the promotion, including Under Armour, Garmin and Adidas.

The deals are currently available for shoppers to cash in, with the rest of Click Frenzy’s sale to commence at 7pm (AEST) today (May 19), running for 53 hours.

Rebel has divided its sale into two main categories, with other discounts also available through Click Frenzy. One category includes up to 30% off all Under Armour clothing (excluding Project Rock, supporter wear and socks), including men’s, women’s and kid’s ranges of shoes, tracksuits and shirts, while the other major discount category is up to 50% off selected footwear, including running shoes, basketball shoes, training shoes and casual shoes from major brands such as Adidas, Under Armour, Reebok and Puma.

Major discounts shoppers can find at Rebel through the Click Frenzy sale include:

Reebok Nano 9 Men’s Training Shoe – $95 ($189.99RRP) – 50% discount

– $95 ($189.99RRP) – 50% discount Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire Slate Grey smartwatch – $549 ($999RRP) – 45% discount

– $549 ($999RRP) – 45% discount Nike Future Court 2 Kids Basketball Shoes – $69.99 ($99.99RRP) – 30% discount

– $69.99 ($99.99RRP) – 30% discount Adidas Women’s Marathon 20 Running Shorts – $31.49 ($44.99RRP) – 30% discount

– $31.49 ($44.99RRP) – 30% discount Under Armour Undeniable 4.0 Large Duffel Bag – $48.99 ($69.99RRP) – 30% discount

Rebel is also offering multibuy specials, meaning picking up multiple pairs of the same product will score you an additional discount, with all online orders over $150 qualifying for free delivery.

Click Frenzy FAQs

When is Click Frenzy?

Start: 7pm (AEST) Tuesday, May 19

Finish: Midnight (AEST) Thursday, May 21

Click Frenzy Mayhem will last a total of 53 hours and feature over 2,000 deals, from 300+ brands Australia-wide.

What is Click Frenzy?

Inspired by the US version Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy is an online sales event organised by Global Marketplace for Australia. It runs a few times a year and attracts legions of bargain hunters each time. The next 2020 Click Frenzy event will be the Travel Spring sale on September 1. Another Click Frenzy sale is also slated for November 17.

Where do I shop Click Frenzy deals?

You can shop Click Frenzy exclusive deals and offers on the Click Frenzy website and from participating retailers online and in store. Check individual retailers for details.