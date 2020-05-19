Smiggle offers 50% off fan faves in Click Frenzy

Oh mer gerd! Our favourite store for all things school and stationery, Smiggle, has joined Australia’s biggest online shopping event − Click Frenzy − to offer discounts of up to 50% on popular products like backpacks, pencil cases, drink bottles, lunch boxes and more. Additionally, there’s 30% off site-wide and free shipping on all orders over $100. Need we say more?

Here are the top 10 deals at Smiggle

1. Splash Sleepy Sprouts Eraser: $3.95 – $2.76

2. Character Fluffy Sand: $9.95 – $4.97

3. Far Away All Round Id Pencil Case: $14.95 – $10.46

4. Viva Spritz Flip Spout Drink Bottle: $26.95- $13.47

5. Essentials A5 Stationery Kit: $19.95 – $13.96

6. Block Double Decker Lunchbox: $29.95 – $14.97

7. Character Drone: $29.95 – $20.96

8. Block Tunes Headphones: $34.95 – $24.46

9. Rise ‘N’ Shine Clock: $36.95 – $25.86

10. Far Away Backpack: $59.95 – $29.97

Click Frenzy FAQs

When is Click Frenzy?

Start: 7pm (AEDT) Tuesday, May 19

Finish: Midnight (AEDT) Thursday, May 21

Click Frenzy Mayhem will last a total of 53 hours and feature over 2,000 deals, from 300+ brands Australia-wide.

What is Click Frenzy?

Inspired by the US version Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy is an online sales event organised by Global Marketplace for Australia. It runs a few times a year and attracts legions of bargain hunters each time. The next 2020 Click Frenzy event will be the Travel Spring sale on September 1. Another Click Frenzy sale is also slated for November 17.

Where do I shop Click Frenzy deals?

You can shop Click Frenzy exclusive deals and offers on the Click Frenzy website and from participating retailers online and in store. Check individual retailers for details.

*Prices taken from respective retailers for Click Frenzy sales, ending May 21.