Sports fans and fitness enthusiasts listen up – online retailer Click Frenzy has unveiled some serious deals on sporting brands and fitness gear, with some brands offering up to 70% off products, meaning if you’ve been looking for some new gear you better get in quick! With the Click Frenzy Mayhem sale officially kicking off at 7pm (AEST) today (May 19), the sale will go on for 53 hours or until stock runs out.
Check out what brands are participating below, and just how much you could save.
Sports clothing brands on Click Frenzy
Big name brands such as Adidas, Puma and Under Armour are all participating in the Click Frenzy sale. Find out just how much you can save below, or check out our page on other clothing brands participating in the Click Frenzy sale here, or what you can score from Rebel Sports here.
Adidas
Offering up to 40% off select products, you can scoop up a deal on both men’s and women’s clothing, ranging from shoes, tracksuits, shirts and hats, along with accessories such as bags, wrist bands and even shin guards also discounted.
- Pulse 3-Stripes Long Tights – now $42 ($70RRP) – 40% discount
- Men’s Superstar shoe – now $78 ($130RRP) – 40% discount
- Men’s Terrex Free Hiker Parley Hiking shoe – now $168 ($280RRP) – 40% discount
Puma
With up to 70% off select products, Puma is including a wide range of clothing options in the Click Frenzy sale, including men’s, women’s and kid’s ranges. Clothing on sale includes jumpers and tracksuits, shoes, socks and undies, as well as t-shirts and shorts, covering all your exercise and fitness clothing needs.
- Classic Logo Men’s Hoodie – now $49.99 ($90RRP) – 44% discount
- Suede Classic Trainers – now $69.99 ($120RRP) – 41% discount
- HIT Feel It Women’s Training Leggings – now $49.99 ($80RRP) – 37% discount
Under Armour
Under Armour is offering up to 30% off site-wide, including men’s, women’s and kid’s clothing, shoes and accessories, although some exclusions apply. Under Armour’s range also includes sport-specific products, such as basketball shoes, along with casual shoes and clothes.
- Men’s UA Sportstyle Down Hooded Jacket – now $210 ($300RRP) – 30% discount
- Men’s UA HOVR Phantom RN Running Shoes – now $140 ($200RRP) – 30% discount
- Women’s UA Summit Leggings – now $108.50 ($155RRP) – 30% discount
New Balance
Sports brand New Balance is offering up to 40% off selected styles of men’s, women’s and kid’s ranges, with free shipping also available on orders over $100. New Balance’s sale includes clothing, shoes and accessories.
- Fresh Foam Tempo Men’s Shoes – now $102 ($170RRP) – 40% discount
- 850 Women’s Shoes – now $96 ($160RRP) – 40% discount
- Boy’s Essential Full Zip Hood Jumper – now $36 ($60RRP) – 40% discount
Other sporting clothes brands that are participating in the Click Frenzy promotion include:
- 2xu – 30% off most products
- Fila – minimum of 60% sitewide
- Reebok – up to 60% select products
- Rockwear – between 30% and 60% off sitewide
- Ryderwear – 20% off select products
Specialty sport stores and brands on Click Frenzy
In addition to clothing brands, Click Frenzy also has specialty stores such as Athlete’s Foot, NBL store and Swisse Vitamins participating in the Click Frenzy Mayhem sale.
Athlete’s Foot
Offering up to 40% off select shoe brands, including Nike, Asics, New Balance and Brooks, Athlete’s Foot covers general trainers as well as sports-specific shoes such as footy boots and netball shoes.
- Men’s New Balance MX824 V1 shoe – now $99.99 ($159.99RRP) – 37% discount
- Women’s Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 shoe – now $129.99 ($179.99RRP) – 27% discount
- Men’s Asics Gel-Kayano 26 shoe – now $199.99 ($259.99RRP) – 23% discount
NBL Store
The official store of the Australian basketball league is offering up to 60% off selected products, including 2019/20 season jerseys, along with caps, shirts and accessories also up for grabs.
- Perth Wildcats 2019/20 Official Mini Basketball Backboard – now $5.98 ($14.95RRP) – 60% discount
- Brisbane Bullets 2019/20 Lifestyle Bundle – now $64.90 ($129.90RRP) – 46% discount
- LaMelo Ball Illawarra Hawks 2019/20 Collector Bundle – now $119.95 ($179.90RRP) – 33% discount
Other specialty stores that are participating in the Click Frenzy promotion include:
- Kayo – two weeks free trial with subscription
- Move Active – up to 40% off select products
- Running Warehouse – up to 40% off select products
- Sportitude – up to 60% off selected styles and products
- Swisse – up to 60% off select products
- Tennis Only – up to 30% off apparel
Click Frenzy FAQs
When is Click Frenzy?
- Start: 7pm (AEST) Tuesday, May 19
- Finish: Midnight (AEST) Thursday, May 21
Click Frenzy Mayhem will last a total of 53 hours and feature over 2,000 deals, from 300+ brands Australia-wide.
What is Click Frenzy?
Inspired by the US version Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy is an online sales event organised by Global Marketplace for Australia. It runs a few times a year and attracts legions of bargain hunters each time. The next 2020 Click Frenzy event will be the Travel Spring sale on September 1. Another Click Frenzy sale is also slated for November 17.
Where do I shop Click Frenzy deals?
You can shop Click Frenzy exclusive deals and offers on the Click Frenzy website and from participating retailers online and in store. Check individual retailers for details.
Photo Credit: Ivanko80/shutterstock.com
