How To Get Free Subway Cookies & $1 Delivery On Fresh Subs

Looking to ‘Eat Fresh’ at home? Well, you’re in luck because Subway is now offering $1 delivery on its entire menu range and free cookies via the DoorDash app.

The discounted $1 delivery fee will apply to all Subway meals, including foot-long and six-inch subs, wraps and salads purchased through DoorDash Australia-wide. The deal also includes a free three-pack of Subway’s cookies for any orders over $25. Guests can use the code SUBWAY2021 at checkout. The promo is only available from 11am-3pm until Sunday May 9, 2021.

Subway Australia Country Director, Geoff Cockerill, said: “ Whether you’re dreaming of a juicy chicken with spicy mayo sandwich, a crunchy salad, or a wrap or one of our snack range, our deal with DoorDash will ensure Australians can enjoy Subway on demand during the busy lunch rush, for next to nothing. With our iconic cookies added in as a tasty bonus for all orders over $25, lunchtime is about to become the best time of day for Aussies.”

Picture credits: Prachana/Shutterstock.com.