Taco Bell has announced it will be giving away free tacos at all Australian restaurants to celebrate International Taco Day (October 4).

Customers will be able to receive a free Taco Supreme from Monday, October 4 to Sunday, October 10. The offer can be redeemed anytime throughout the week, with a limit of one taco per customer.

To score your freebie, you’ll need to visit ta.co/au or scan the unique QR code to auto-populate a WhatsApp message, and hit ‘send’ to receive instructions on how to get your free taco. Side note: it’s easier to download WhatsApp on your phone first (it’s free) and available on iOS and Android. Taco Bell also offers a free meal if it’s your birthday.

Taco Bell now has 23 locations across Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales, and most recently opened its first Western Australia restaurant in Midland, Perth.

Where’s your nearest Taco Bell?

We’ve listed Taco Bell locations by state below:

Victoria

Altona North

Hawthorn

Roxburgh Park

South Yarra

New South Wales

Albion Park

Ballina

Blacktown

Green Square

Jesmond

Tamworth

Queensland

Annerley

Beenleigh

Cairns

Cleveland

Currajong

East Ipswich

Keperra

Logan Central

Morayfield

North Lakes

Robina

Southport

Western Australia