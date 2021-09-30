Taco Bell has announced it will be giving away free tacos at all Australian restaurants to celebrate International Taco Day (October 4).
Customers will be able to receive a free Taco Supreme from Monday, October 4 to Sunday, October 10. The offer can be redeemed anytime throughout the week, with a limit of one taco per customer.
To score your freebie, you’ll need to visit ta.co/au or scan the unique QR code to auto-populate a WhatsApp message, and hit ‘send’ to receive instructions on how to get your free taco. Side note: it’s easier to download WhatsApp on your phone first (it’s free) and available on iOS and Android. Taco Bell also offers a free meal if it’s your birthday.
Taco Bell now has 23 locations across Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales, and most recently opened its first Western Australia restaurant in Midland, Perth.
Where’s your nearest Taco Bell?
We’ve listed Taco Bell locations by state below:
Victoria
- Altona North
- Hawthorn
- Roxburgh Park
- South Yarra
New South Wales
- Albion Park
- Ballina
- Blacktown
- Green Square
- Jesmond
- Tamworth
Queensland
- Annerley
- Beenleigh
- Cairns
- Cleveland
- Currajong
- East Ipswich
- Keperra
- Logan Central
- Morayfield
- North Lakes
- Robina
- Southport
Western Australia
- Midland
Share this article