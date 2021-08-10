Acorn TV: Everything you need to know

Settling in on the couch for a movie marathon or to binge-watch a season’s worth of your favourite TV show can seem like a dream afternoon for some, provided you’ve already figured out what you’re watching! Australia is home to plenty of streaming services, from the big names like Netflix and Disney+ through to more niche platforms like Shudder and iwonder, but when it comes to getting your fill of British content, where should you go? While BritBox may be the first and only stop for some, there’s another option available: Acorn TV. But what exactly is Acorn TV, and what content does it have in its library? Find out all you need to know about Acorn TV in this Canstar Blue guide.

What is Acorn TV?

Acorn TV is a subscription-based streaming service that primarily focuses on content from Britain, with shows and movies from Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand also available. Acorn TV was originally an American distributor of British television before making the leap to streaming in 2013, and today offers a mix of genres in its content library, in addition to some original exclusive content.

How much does Acorn TV cost?

Acorn TV currently offers both a monthly and annual membership, with signup available through the Acorn TV website. A monthly subscription to Acorn TV will cost you $6.99 per month, while an annual subscription costs $69, which equates to $5.75 per month. There is only one subscription plan available, which includes HD quality streaming, although only one stream per account is allowed, meaning you won’t be able to share your account.

Acorn TV also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing you to try before you buy.

To sign up, you’ll need a credit card and an email address, although subscriptions are non-refundable, with your credit card charged automatically until you cancel, which you can do at any time.

How to watch Acorn TV

You can watch Acorn TV through a variety of compatible devices, including Windows and Mac computers, smartphones and tablets on both iOS and Android operating systems, in addition to Smart TVs such as Apple TV, Amazon TV, Android TV and through Chromecast. You can also watch directly through the Acorn TV website.

What to watch on Acorn TV

Acorn TV covers plenty of genres, including crime, mystery, drama, comedy, thriller as well as foreign language and documentaries, giving you plenty to choose from. Additionally, Acorn TV also features new releases and exclusive content to suit whatever genre you’re feeling.

Popular shows available on Acorn TV include:

Midsomer Murders

Jack Taylore

Poirot

Winter

Accused

Good Karma Hospital

River

Reggie Perrin

Father Teo

Kingdom

Acorn TV also offer a ‘Schedule’ feature, allowing you to keep an eye on what shows and movies are coming soon, and which ones are leaving the platform.

BritBox Vs. Acorn TV: The Battle of the British

With BritBox arguably the largest library of British content available on streaming platforms, how does Acorn TV stack up? If you’re stuck on which side to pick, here’s a breakdown of what’s on offer from both platforms.

Service Monthly cost Free trial Number of simultaneous streams HD streams available Offline capabilities Cancellation BritBox $8.99 7-day trial 5 Yes No Anytime Acorn TV $6.99 7-day trial 1 Yes No Anytime

Information taken from each respective website, accurate as of August, 2021.

At initial glance from the table above, there’s not much separating the two. While BritBox may be slightly more expensive than Acorn TV, it does offer more simultaneous streams, which, if you live in a larger household, may be worth the price tag to allow everyone to enjoy their favourite shows. Both platforms offer an annual subscription (which also drops the monthly cost), in addition to offering a free trial and HD streams.

The real battle between the two is between the content on offer. Both BritBox and Acorn TV offer exclusive original content, with both new releases and classics available to stream. While BritBox focuses solely on British content, Acorn TV expands a little to include movies and shows from Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Australia, meaning if you’re looking for something a bit further abroad (or closer to home), Acorn TV may be a better option. However, BritBox has a larger library of content for you to get through, meaning if you’re looking to really settle in on the couch, BritBox may be a better fit.

With the two relatively close in terms of offerings and costs, if you’re looking for a dash of British comedy or drama, it may be worth exploring the free trials on offer before you sign up to a subscription, as you may find one fits your needs and budget better.

Is a subscription to Acorn TV worth it?

With plenty of streaming services available, it can be tough to figure out which ones are worth it, and which ones are worth missing out. However, with more streaming platforms coming to the market – many of which are looking to fill niche needs – turning to smaller platforms like Acorn TV may suit plenty who are in the mood for some good ol’ British telly.

As one of the cheaper services available in Australia, Acorn TV still offers plenty within its content library to keep you entertained, and doesn’t just focus on British shows and movies, with international films and shows also available, in addition to local Aussie content, meaning that some will definitely find a subscription worthwhile.

Picture credit: Paolo De Gasperis/shutterstock.com