AFL and NRL seasons returning – here’s how to watch

What a time to be a sports fan! After suffering for months without international or domestic sports to watch, Aussie fans can now look forward to not one, but two, sports codes returning to the field. Both the NRL and AFL are set to resume after their seasons were delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. So now you’re clearly wondering, how can you watch the action?

The first whistle will blow on May 28 for the NRL season, while AFL fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see their teams in action, with kick-off penciled in for June 11. Both codes are to monitor and regularly test players, staff and coaches for the coronavirus, with full season match schedules to be released in the coming weeks.

The NRL will resume its season in round three, while the AFL is yet to report on which round its season will resume at, with only one round being played before the season was postponed.

NRL season return

Round three of the 2020 NRL season will begin on May 28, with round four to kick off on June 4. The NRL season will be broadcast on Kayo, Foxtel and Nine free to air. Find out when your team is playing below.

NRL round three schedule

Broncos Vs. Eels – 7:50pm (EST) Thursday, May 28

Cowboys Vs. Titans – 6:00pm (EST) Friday, May 29

Roosters Vs. Rabbitohs – 7:55pm (EST) Friday, May 29

Warriors Vs. Dragons – 3:00pm (EST) Saturday, May 30

Sharks Vs. Wests Tigers – 5:30pm (EST) Saturday, May 30

Storm Vs. Raiders – 7:35pm (EST) Saturday, May 30

Panthers Vs. Knights – 4:05pm (EST) Sunday, May 31

Sea Eagles Vs. Bulldogs – 6:30pm (EST) Sunday, May 31

NRL round four schedule

Broncos Vs. Roosters – 7:50pm (EST) Thursday, June 4

Panthers Vs. Warriors – 6:00pm (EST) Friday, June 5

Storm Vs. Rabbitohs – 7:55pm (EST) Friday, June 5

Eels Vs. Sea Eagles – 5:30pm (EST) Saturday, June 6

Cowboys Vs. Sharks – 7:35pm (EST) Saturday, June 6

Raiders Vs. Knights – 4:05pm (EST) Sunday, June 7

Titans Vs. Wests Tigers – 6:30pm (EST) Sunday, June 7

Bulldogs Vs. Dragons – 4:05pm (EST) Monday, June 8

Stream Sports with Kayo

Love streaming? Love sports? Kayo is a new streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

Kayo Sports Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

Advertisement

AFL season return

The 2020 AFL season will return on June 11, with match schedules to be released in four-to-six week blocks, while clubs can resume training on May 18 before upgrading to full contact training on May 25.

“Today is a significant step in getting footy back for everyone – for fans, our clubs, players, coaches, officials and staff, our broadcast and corporate partners and all who love the game,” said AFL Chief Executive Officer Gillon McLachlan.

“We know this situation continues to evolve, we have to remain agile and flexible and be able to adapt where necessary while ensuring we continue to prioritise the health and welfare of our players, staff and the wider community and – importantly – don’t place any burden on the public health system.

“The return to footy doesn’t mean the work is complete. We must continue to follow the advice of the government and medical authorities and continue to play our role in helping to flatten the curve.”

While you may have to wait a little longer to tune into domestic codes, the Bundesliga resumed its season earlier this week, giving you something to watch in the meantime.

Photo credit: Kayo