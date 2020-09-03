With watch parties and video game streaming on the rise, Twitch has introduced a cool new feature for Amazon Prime Video subscribers: Amazon Prime Watch Parties.

You can now watch Amazon Prime Video content simultaneously with friends, family and groups of people through Twitch, provided every viewer has an Amazon Prime Video account.

This is great if you’re eagerly awaiting the launch of Amazon Prime Video’ s second season of The Boys, a cynical and violent take on superhero narratives. There’ll likely be a lot of streams watching this show, as well as other titles – so if you’ve missed kicking back with friends and watching TV together, this is the service for you.

Loving streaming shows? Try BINGE free

If you love streaming movies and TV shows, BINGE is perfect for you. With all the best blockbuster shows like Watchmen, Game of Thrones, Euphoria and The Wire, there’s so much to love in a BINGE subscription – and you can try it all for free over a 14-day period. There’s a few great plans to choose from, all with different features.

Prices start at $10 per month and go up to $18 per month, between the Basic and Premium plans. Check out the table below for each plan. The table includes links to a referral partner.

BINGE Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

How can I watch Amazon Prime Video through Twitch?

Amazon Prime Watch Parties are now available for Twitch streamers to watch with their friends and communities, but you’ll need to jump through a few hoops to get it working. The first hoop is that every viewer and the streamer needs an Amazon Prime Video account – if a viewer doesn’t have one, they’ll be locked out of the stream. Amazon Prime Video is a relatively cheap service and only costs $6.99 per month, or $59 in a year.

You’ll also need a decent internet connection. Streaming sucks up a lot of bandwidth and data, so you’ll want a big bandwidth plan if you’re part of a big household, ideally with unlimited data. It’s difficult to recommend the best plans specifically for Amazon Prime Video, however we can reveal some of the fastest internet plans for Netflix.

Once your Amazon Prime Video account is up-and-running, you’ll need to add the “Watch Party Quick Action” to your stream manager if you’re planning to stream on Twitch. This will enable Watch Parties for your channel, provided you then connect Watch Parties to your Amazon Prime Video account.

Then you need to share your screen. You’ll notice that the Twitch layout will change to cater for the Watch Party functionality, with your webcam (if you have one) appearing above the chat. From here, you can also choose what to watch with your community.

Now you can go live and start watching with your friends or community, with your mic and webcam on! There’s a great selection of content available in an Amazon Prime Video account: you can stream shows like The Boys, Fleabag, American Gods, Star Trek: Picard and Good Omens, and now with Watch Party, you can do it all with a group of people! Who needs cinemas?

Advertisement

Get Amazon Prime with Vodafone

If you’re interested in Amazon Prime Video, Vodafone is currently offering a free 12-month subscription to Amazon Prime when you connect to any Red Plus or SIM Only Plus mobile plan of $50 or more. To get the full benefit, you’ll need to stay connected for 12 months. This offer is available until 22 September, 2020.

The following table shows a selection of Vodafone postpaid SIM-only plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.