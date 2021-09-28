Best kids shows on BINGE for school holidays

BINGE is the streaming platform of school holiday dreams. Packed with old time greats like Mr Bean and brilliant new shows like Catie’s Amazing Machines, there is something for every bored kid looking to flop out in front of the telly for an afternoon. Canstar Blue has done the hard work for you, and picked out the top five kids shows on BINGE for the school holidays.

Top 5 Kids Shows on BINGE for School Holidays

Adventure Time

Charlie and Lola

Catie’s Amazing Machines

Mr Bean

The Furchester Hotel

Adventure Time

No kid can resist the magical combination of Finn the Boy and Jake the Dog. Finn the Boy has an enchanted sword, and Jake the Dog can shapeshift into any shape you can imagine. Put them together and they are the crime fighting team fit for the enchanted Land of Ooo. If you know a kid who loves great jokes, wacky adventures and sweet tunes (aka every kid), they’ll be hooked on Adventure Time.

Charlie and Lola

Based on the books by Lauren Child, Charlie and Lola capture the funny adventures of two siblings; patient older brother Charlie and indomitably stubborn little sister Lola. Together they sail through life refusing tomatoes, shirking school, chasing sausage dogs and just generally have a great time. If you have a little one at home who also hates tomatoes (or peas, carrots, potatoes, mushroom, cabbage or baked beans) they will delight in the antics of Charlie and Lola.

Catie’s Amazing Machines

Gearheads unite! For all things speed, the perfect fix is Catie’s Amazing Machines. Lead by rally car driver Catie, the show takes you inside the car, explaining the fundamental mechanics of the world’s most impressive vehicles, and then she stuns by taking them for a spin.

Mr Bean

Ahh Mr Bean, a simple man who can’t seem to do anything without it quickly becoming a disaster, and yet it works so well. Mr Bean doesn’t need to say a word to have us in stitches, making him the ideal holiday guest, and just right for all ages. BINGE has every episode of the original series, as well as two movies and the animated version, so you will never run of Bean material.

The Furchester Hotel

Elmo and Cookie Monster from Sesame Street have moved across the pond and are now running a half-star hotel with a bunch of other shaggy monsters. Surprisingly, Muppet’s don’t make the most amazing hotel staff, but they are pretty good at solving problems in their own muppety way. If your kid keeps complaining that Sesame Street doesn’t have enough British accents, this one’s for them.

And if you’re looking for other some content to watch while the kids are on holidays, check out our guides on the best shows and movies available on BINGE.

Photo Credit: Prostock-studio/shutterstock