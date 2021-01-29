Advertisement

Billie Eilish is one of the most famous teenagers in the world — and it’s easy to see why. When she was just 13 years old, Eilish uploaded her breakout hit Ocean Eyes onto Soundcloud after her dance teacher told her to record something. A year later, the song went viral and she was quickly signed to a record label. Fast-forward a few more years, and she has released a debut EP, Don’t Smile at Me and a debut album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in collaboration with her producer brother, Finneas. The latter went on to become one of the best-selling albums of 2019, dominating charts and winning Eilish five Grammy’s, two American Music Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, a Brit Award, and honestly too many more to count — it was clearly Billie Eilish’s year.

Now, a documentary released by Apple TV+, created by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler (The September Issue, The War Room, Nashville) will give fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the life of the superstar and her whirlwind 2019 year. Officially titled Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, the doco will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 26. Billie Eilish fans, you’re gonna want to catch this.

What can we expect from The World’s a Little Blurry?

Apple TV+ has announced that they will be bringing the exclusive documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, to the streaming platform to give fans an intimate look at the extraordinary life of superstar Billie Eilish.

R.J. Cutter will follow Eilish as she writes and records the album that will change her career, her life as she performs and tours around the world, and her relationship with her family and brother. In the trailer, we can see that The World’s A Little Blurry will also give fans a sneak peek into her life pre-fame and how Eilish and her family handle her rapid rise to the top.

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry is your backstage pass to all things Eilish. Catch it on Apple TV+ from February 26.

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Photo Credit: Apple TV