If you’ve been meaning to try out the new streaming service BINGE, now might be the right time to do so.

BINGE is letting new customers sign up for a full month of free access, as a response to Melbourne suburbs again going into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is an upgrade from BINGE’s typical two week free trial, and is definitely worth getting into. The free trial gives users access to the Standard Plan, which is typically $14 per month and supports HD streaming, and also allows for two screens to be streaming simultaneously.

This is a great offer, and one that’s unlikely to return with this scale anytime soon. But you’ll have to be quick because the one-month trial is only available until midnight July 6, and is only available for new customers, so make sure you start BINGE-ing soon!

How can I get this offer?

New customers can get this offer by signing up before midnight July 6, 2020 at BINGE’s website. After you get this deal, you can watch BINGE on your TV, laptop, smartphone or tablet. If you don’t want to watch in a browser on a computer, you’ll need to install the free BINGE app on your device.

You’ll need to sign up with credit card information and an email address so that your account can be verified for automatic billing. If you don’t want to continue your subscription, just change your subscription status before the plan is renewed – otherwise, you’ll be charged $14 once your trial expires.

You’re also free to change your BINGE plan once your trial has ended. Subscribers can move to the $10 per month Basic Plan (offering single screen viewing and SD only), or upgrade to the $18 Premium Plan for HD viewing on up to four screens at once.

What to watch on BINGE

BINGE has tonnes of awesome content for you to enjoy, including drama, reality and lifestyle shows, movies, documentaries and more. You can catch Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, Westworld, Watchmen, Succession and Chernobyl on BINGE, along with a stack of other shows and movies.

There’s more than 10,000 hours of content to watch, and with a month of free access, you’re bound to find something to hold your attention.

IMG credit: HBO