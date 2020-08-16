6 great reasons to get on board with BINGE

In the never-ending battle of streaming platforms, it’s hard for any service to really stand out. OG Netflix has held the crown for a while now, but you should never underestimate a newcomer. The platform in question? Foxtel’s new streaming service BINGE. The platform has the exclusive American HBO content of Foxtel but the affordability of your regular $10/month Netflix, Disney+ or Stan subscription. Basically, it’s got all the right ingredients to be a winner (or “unturnoffable” as they say).

Still not convinced? Don’t worry, because we’ve put together six cracking reasons to help you get on board with BINGE. Check them out below.

Award-winning TV

BINGE prides itself on its ability to provide subscribers with some of the world’s most “unturnoffable” content. However, you may not know that a huge chunk of that content is award-winning, in particular cleaning up this year’s 2020 Emmy nominations. The ceremony isn’t until late September, but for now you can take a look at some of the shows on BINGE that received nods below. For more shows, check out Canstar Blue’s top picks for shows on BINGE.

Some notable standouts include Watchmen, which received an impressive 26 noms, closely followed by Succession at 18 and Westworld at 11. Mrs America got 10, with Euphoria at 6 and Big Little Lies receiving 5.

Watchmen: The gripping HBO drama set in an alternative universe whereby superheros are outlaws, starring Regina King.

Succession: The American satirical comedy-drama following a famous media family loosely inspired by the Murdochs.

Westworld: The HBO sci-fi thriller is Inception starring robotic cowboys, and a plot that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

America: Aussie queen Cate Blanchett stars in this feminism powerhouse based on the political movement to pass the Equal Rights Amendment and the unexpected backlash led by conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly.

Euphoria: Zendaya’s angsty teen drama is an American adaption of the Israeli show of the same name, following the life of the drug addicted Rue and her troubled high school peers.

Big Little Lies: The mummy-murder show gained momentum around the world for its gripping who-dun-it and its array of female leads such as Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

BINGE Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Advertisement

Movies on BINGE

With more than 900 movies at your fingertips, there is something for everyone. Whether you’re after a new release, one for the whole family, or an old classic ­– BINGE has you covered. We’ve taken time to put together a list of some of the best movies available, from Hugh Jackman’s Prisoners to The Inbetweeners and Shawshank Redemption.

Exclusive content

BINGE may not have any originals (yet), however it does play host to a range of TV that was originally only available in Australia over at Foxtel. So, if you’re someone who was eyeing off that Foxtel content but didn’t want to dish out extra money on a Foxtel subscription, this is for you.

Shows available on BINGE include (but are not limited to):

Game of Thrones

Atlanta

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Walking Dead

Flight of the Conchords

Silicon Valley

Supergirl

The Sopranos

The Wire

True Detective

True Blood

No more endless scrolling

There’s nothing worse than settling in for a movie or new show and finding yourself wasting an hour scrolling and finding nothing. Luckily, BINGE understands your suffering, and offers up a range of no-fuss, time-saving solutions to help you find the perfect series or movie for you. Features include:

Surprise Me!: Let the platform pick for you based on both popular editor suggestions and machine learning.

Let the platform pick for you based on both popular editor suggestions and machine learning. Binge Centre: Narrow down your potential picks by browsing via a particular director, actor, theme or franchise.

Narrow down your potential picks by browsing via a particular director, actor, theme or franchise. BINGELists: Like Netflix’s ‘My List’, BINGEList helps you build a playlist of movies and shows to save for later viewing.

BINGE is cheap

For the range of content available on BINGE, you’d expect to fork out a hefty amount for a subscription. Instead, BINGE will leave you, at minimum, just $10 out of pocket per month for a basic SD subscription. There are three different plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier, with the most expensive costing you $18 per month. Here’s a breakdown of what you get with each plan.

Basic Plan Standard Plan Premium Plan Monthly price $10 $14 $18 HD available Ultra HD available No. of screens you can watch on at the same time 1 2 4 Two week free trial

BINGE device compatibility

BINGE knows we all have our preferred device to stream content on. That’s why you can stream BINGE on a wide range of devices from laptops, PCs, tablets, smart TVs and smaller devices. Depending on your plan, you even stream on multiple screens at once.

Devices that are compatible with BINGE:

PC and Mac (Firefox, Edge, Chrome, Microsoft, Windows 10)

Android with OS 7 or higher

iPhone and Apple devices with an iOS 12 or higher

Apple TV (fourth generation+)

Telstra TV

Chromecast

With a list like that, what are you waiting for? There’s a new member of the streaming rat race and BINGE is inching towards the front.

Sign up to Disney+

There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $8.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $89.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Disney+ Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel & National Geographic

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices min. cost $8.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $8.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel & National Geographic

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost min. cost $89.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $89.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

Photo credit: BINGE.com.au