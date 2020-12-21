Advertisement

Good news for those of us planning a good ol’ Netflix binge watch this festive season. Bridgerton, a brand new period drama, will premiere on Netflix this Christmas Day (December 25, 2020). The entire first season of eight episodes will all be released at the same time – so if you’re instantly hooked, there’s no waiting for the next installment.

Bridgerton is full of romance, drama, and plenty of society parties (and the gossip that comes hand in hand!), not to mention the stunning costumes. Sound like your kind of show? Read on to find out more.

What is Bridgerton about?

Think Jane Austen meets Gossip Girl, and that’s pretty much the vibe you get from the trailer. Based on a series of bestselling novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton is set in London in the Regency period and includes the incomparable Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown, the show’s narrator. Phoebe Dynevor stars as the main character, Daphne Bridgerton, alongside Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (because of course there is a Duke).

As you’d expect the whole premise of the show is that the Bridgerton family relies heavily on the eldest, Daphne, marrying well to secure the family’s future. However Lady Whistledown’s society gossip newsletter casts doubt on Daphne’s potential as a match. Enter the handsome Duke, as he and Daphne engage in a battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations around finding a match. There’s plenty of dancing, drama, society balls and of course, romance.

If you’re a big fan of period dramas, stunning costumes and are partial to Jane Austen adaptations (whether they have Colin Firth or not), you’ll want to add this to your watch list for sure. Check out the trailer below.

