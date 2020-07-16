Advertisement

Netflix has been putting a lot of effort into creating new fantasy dramas to fill the void left after the final season of Game of Thrones. After the success with the Netflix Original series, The Witcher, Netflix is dipping its toes into the world of fantasy drama once more with new series, Cursed, streaming on Netflix from Friday, July 17.

However, fantasy shows, especially based on the myth of King Arthur like this series is, can be a real hit and miss. So, is Cursed destined to join hits like The Last Kingdom and The Witcher as the latest fantasy epic, or can we expect the curse of lacklustre fantasy shows to doom Cursed to a disappointing first season?

What is Cursed about?

The story of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table has been told many times in both shows and movies, focusing mainly on the King himself, Merlin or one of his loyal Knights. Now we’re hearing the story from one of the more mysterious characters of the legend — the Lady of the Lake herself, Nimue.

Starring as Nimue is Aussie actress Katherine Langford, known for her role as Hannah Baker in the hit Netflix show, 13 Reasons Why. The show also includes Devon Terrell as King Arthur, and Gustaf Skarsgård (who played Floki in Vikings) as Merlin.

Cursed, which is based on an illustrated novel of the same name, is the King Arthur legend re-imagined, with 10 episodes in Season 1. Nimue is the teenage heroine with magical powers who finds herself in possession of the famed sword, Excalibur. She is tasked with the mission of delivering this magic sword to Merlin, in order to save her people, and magic itself, from the group of baddies — the Red Paladins and their ruler, King Uther.

She is joined on her journey by a young mercenary Arthur, where they must battle foes on their way to deliver the sword to Merlin. While Nimue finds herself at the centre of this epic mission and discovering her own potential as a warrior, she is destined, or perhaps cursed, to become the powerful but tragic figure, the Lady of the Lake.

Sound like your kind of fantasy adventure? Check out the trailer below.

