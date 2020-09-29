Advertisement

Sir David Attenborough needs no introduction — the man is a global treasure and simply must be protected at all costs. In his 90+ years, the wildlife historian, conservationist and nature filmmaker has devoted his life to the care of our planet, and to educating millions to the wonders and harsh realities of the natural world. And now, in a groundbreaking collaboration between Netflix, environmental organisation WWF and wildlife filmmakers Silverback films, Sir David is releasing a new documentary addressing the biggest challenges our planet faces.

Titled David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, the Netflix Original doco serves as Attenborough’s “witness statement” and “vision for the future” and is coming to Netflix on October 4, so pencil it into your diaries to hear the beautiful voice from the man who has seen more of the natural world than pretty much any other.

What is A Life on Our Planet about?

Directed by Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes and Keith Scholey, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet sees Attenborough reflecting on his defining moments (there’s definitely no shortage of them) and how human beings have sent Earth into “decline”.

Calling climate damage “our greatest mistake”, Attenborough bluntly calls out for help to all that will listen, stating that “our planet is headed for disaster”. But, in typical Attenborough fashion, he’s full of hope and wisdom: “we need to learn how to work with nature, rather than against it… and I’m going to tell you how.” Where would we be without this glorious man?

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet is the grim reality check we all need. Catch Sir David in his first feature-film when it lands on Netflix on October 4.

