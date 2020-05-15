Disney+ is getting a Percy Jackson series

If you’re a Percy Jackson fan, today may as well be like an early Christmas (or whatever the Greek gods celebrate!). Rick Riordan’s much loved young adult series Percy Jackson is getting picked up for a run of episodes on Disney’s streaming service Disney+.

Originally released as a book series beginning in 2005, through to 2009, then released as two movies in 2010 and 2013 (Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters), Percy Jackson has become a staple series for young adults interested in books and movies. Now, the beloved series will be coming to our homes and released episodically through Disney+, the same platform where last year’s The Mandalorian was released week by week.

Something to get excited about with this series especially is that the original author will be “will be involved in person in every aspect of the show”, which he said with a tweet following the announcement of the show. This means fans that were disappointed in the huge differences between the books and the movies may be more satisfied with the release of these episodes, particularly as each book is set to be adapted into a full season.

You’ll love Percy Jackson if your teen-aged years were consumed by Harry Potter or The Hunger Games – it scratches that young adult fantasy itch that so many great series managed to cover.

One thing’s for sure though, this won’t be the last great thing picked up by Disney and released on Disney+. The success of the The Mandalorian proved that Disney+ can handle the home streaming format, and Marvel TV shows are also on the way in the near future.

How can I watch Disney+?

Disney+ has really amazing content from all over the Disney catalogue of movies. You’ll find all the Disney original movies and shows, plus everything Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel and National Geographic – it’s all here.

If you want to get amongst the Percy Jackson Disney+ original, you’ll need to have a Disney+ subscription. We don’t know when the show will be coming out, but while you wait there’s still plenty of great content to catch on Disney+. We’re fans of The Mandalorian here at Canstar Blue, which follows an intergalactic bounty hunter and his adorable unlikely companion across the Star Wars universe as they outrun other bounty hunters.

