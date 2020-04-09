Advertisement

Disney+ hasn’t had to push and shove to become relevant in the home streaming department.

In just the five months that Disney+ has been operating, the streaming service that is the exclusive home to Disney movies and TV shows has already reached 50 million subscribers worldwide.

That’s absolutely monumental when you consider that Netflix, the streaming market front-runner, reportedly has 167 million subscriptions worldwide, and it’s been operating for more than two decades!

It’s understandable – there’s a lot to love in Disney+. We’re big fans of Baby Yoda here at Canstar Blue, which featured in Disney+’s exclusive series The Mandalorian, set within the Star Wars Universe.

If you’re looking to get into Disney+ soon, it’s a better time than ever! Pixar’s newest animated movie Onward will be available on the service on April 24th, perfect for a home movie night with the family.

How much is a Disney+ subscription in Australia?

There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $8.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $89.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.



Disney+ Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel & National Geographic

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices 7 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $8.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $8.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel & National Geographic

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost

7 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $89.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $89.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

What will I get with a Disney+ subscription?

Here is what you can expect with your Disney+ subscription. For your monthly or annual subscription price, you’ll get: