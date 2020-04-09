Disney+ hasn’t had to push and shove to become relevant in the home streaming department.
In just the five months that Disney+ has been operating, the streaming service that is the exclusive home to Disney movies and TV shows has already reached 50 million subscribers worldwide.
That’s absolutely monumental when you consider that Netflix, the streaming market front-runner, reportedly has 167 million subscriptions worldwide, and it’s been operating for more than two decades!
It’s understandable – there’s a lot to love in Disney+. We’re big fans of Baby Yoda here at Canstar Blue, which featured in Disney+’s exclusive series The Mandalorian, set within the Star Wars Universe.
If you’re looking to get into Disney+ soon, it’s a better time than ever! Pixar’s newest animated movie Onward will be available on the service on April 24th, perfect for a home movie night with the family.
How much is a Disney+ subscription in Australia?
There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $8.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $89.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.
|Brand
|Subscription Type
|No. of Screens/same time viewing
|Advertised Cost^^/month or year
|
min. cost $8.99 over one month
|4
|$8.99
min. cost $8.99 over one month
|
min. cost $89.99 over one year
|4
|$89.99
min. cost $89.99 over one year
|^^View important information
What will I get with a Disney+ subscription?
Here is what you can expect with your Disney+ subscription. For your monthly or annual subscription price, you’ll get:
- Unlimited downloads: Download shows and movies on up to 10 devices, with no limits on the number of times a title can be downloaded. The amount of titles you can store at one time depends on your device’s storage capacity.
- High-quality video: 4K Ultra-HD video quality will be available on select content, but viewing in this quality depends on your device’s capabilities and internet connection.
- Commercial-free playback: As to be expected, you’ll have unlimited access without having to view commercials.
- Multiple profiles: Add up to seven different profiles and customise with avatars based on your favourite Disney, Pixar, Marvel or Star Wars characters.
- Multi-screen viewing: With multiple profiles comes the ability to simultaneously stream on up to four registered devices.
- Language choices and accessibility: Support for English, Spanish, French and Dutch will be available at launch, along with closed captioning and descriptive audio and navigation assistance for viewers with disabilities (only available on selected titles).
