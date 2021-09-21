Disney announces new content alongside Disney+ Day

Disney fans will be treated to new and exclusive content with the announcement of Disney+ Day, a celebration of the streaming platform’s second anniversary.

Announced by The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ Day will be held on November 12, 2021, two years after the official launch of Disney+, and will showcase new content across all of Disney+’s brands, including Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star. The day will also coincide with Disney+’s expansion into additional countries, including South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

“The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company.

“This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses.”

Disney+ Day will also offer promotions and special offers across Disney’s range of parks and resorts, although Aussie fans will likely have to settle for the content coming to their TV.

New content coming to Disney+ on Disney+ Day includes:

The streaming premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Jungle Cruise becoming available to all subscribers after a few months on Premier Access

A reimagining of the Home Alone series with a new movie Home Sweet Home Alone

A range of shorts, including Olaf Presents, Frozen Fever, Feast and Paperman

An animated short film Ciao Alberto, based on the Pixar film Luca

The release of five episodes of season two of The World According to Jeff Goldblum

New Simpsons shorts

Marvel specials

Star Wars specials, with the origin of Boba Fett explored

A new original series for Star, entitled Dopesick, starring Michael Keaton

More news, and no doubt content, is expected to be announced closer to the special day, but for current Disney+ subscribers, and those on the fence, it’s no doubt given something to look forward to, because who doesn’t love celebrating an anniversary?

Sign up to Disney+

Interested in Disney+? Sign up below! There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $119.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices min. cost $11.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $11.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost min. cost $119.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $119.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

Photo Credit: Disney