Disney+ offering $2 subscriptions for Disney+ Day

Your favourite Disney classics just got a whole lot more affordable, with Disney+ offering a $1.99 subscription plan.

The offer is in honour of Disney+ Day, which marks the second anniversary of the streaming service.

The deal is only available until 6:59PM (AEDT) November 15, 2021, and is only eligible to either new customer or returning customers who currently don’t have an active subscription. Sign up is available via the Disney+ website.

However, the $1.99 cost is for the first month only, with the subscription cost then going back to the regular $11.99 per month.

Disney+ will also see a number of titles dropping on the streaming service, including:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Jungle Cruise coming off Disney+ Premier Access

All three seasons of Fancy Nancy

The premiere of Dopesick

The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Billie Eilish’s documentary

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The premiere of season two of The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett – a special around the origins and legacy of Boba Fett

There’s also expected to be a number of other title announcements on Disney+ Day, outlining future titles and projects that fans and subscribers can look forward to.

