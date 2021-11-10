Disney+ offering $2 subscriptions for Disney+ Day

Your favourite Disney classics just got a whole lot more affordable, with Disney+ offering a $1.99 subscription plan.
The offer is in honour of Disney+ Day, which marks the second anniversary of the streaming service.
The deal is only available until 6:59PM (AEDT) November 15, 2021, and is only eligible to either new customer or returning customers who currently don’t have an active subscription. Sign up is available via the Disney+ website.
However, the $1.99 cost is for the first month only, with the subscription cost then going back to the regular $11.99 per month.
Disney+ will also see a number of titles dropping on the streaming service, including:
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Jungle Cruise coming off Disney+ Premier Access
- All three seasons of Fancy Nancy
- The premiere of Dopesick
- The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Billie Eilish’s documentary
- Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- The premiere of season two of The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett – a special around the origins and legacy of Boba Fett
There’s also expected to be a number of other title announcements on Disney+ Day, outlining future titles and projects that fans and subscribers can look forward to.
Sign up to Disney+ Australia
After some classics? Check out Disney+! With two plans to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $119.99 – both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time. This table includes links to a referral partner.
|Brand
|Subscription Type
|No. of Screens/same time viewing
|Advertised Cost^^/month or year
|
min. cost $11.99 over one month
|4
|$11.99
Get Deal
|
min. cost $119.99 over one year
|4
|$119.99
Get Deal
|^^View important information
