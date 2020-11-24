Euphoria returns to BINGE with two standalone episodes ahead of season two

Zendaya’s angsty teen drama Euphoria was the breakout show of 2019. It covered some pretty controversial stuff (that Larry Stylinson scene lives rent free in our heads), but it seems the entire world can’t get enough of the explicit American series (leading lady Zendaya even won an Emmy for her role). And thanks to that popularity, the series was commissioned for a second season, though production was halted earlier in 2020. As a result, it’s been an even longer wait for the highly anticipated second instalment (some may even say agonising).

Thankfully, two standalone episodes of Euphoria have been slated for release to keep fans happy ahead of the second season’s fashionably-late arrival. Streaming platform BINGE will be bringing Australian viewers the two special episodes fast tracked from the States, with the first episode premiering Monday, December 7.

What can we expect from Euphoria’s standalone episodes?

Two special standalone episodes have been confirmed by both American network HBO and Zendaya herself to be released as a continuation on from season one and placeholder until season two hits our screens. The first standalone episode, titled “Trouble Don’t Always Last” picks up directly after the events of season one as (spoiler) Rue relapses after being left by Jules at the train station.

The title and release date of the second episode are yet to be announced at the time of writing, but we can’t imagine it being too far away.

Earlier this year, Zendaya teased the possibility of ‘bridge’ episodes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She said she wanted them to be done “…with a limited amount of people in a safer environment… and give everyone who loves the show a little something, so we have something to live on until we are able to go into Season Two.” Thank god we Aussies can catch these two little somethings in Australia from December 7 on BINGE.

What is Euphoria?

If you need a recap, then listen here; Euphoria, a loose adaption of the Israeli show of the same name, follows 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) who emerges from rehab and into a new town with zero intentions to stay clean from drugs, and befriends a circle of troubled teens, including a transgender teenager called Jules (Hunter Schafer), the angry athlete Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Lexi (Maude Apatow). The show surprised critics and viewers alike for its controversial and honest depiction of teen sex, drugs and addiction, identity, sexuality and trauma — but it seemed to also win them over. Euphoria is basically the Skins America could never do.

How to watch Euphoria in Australia

To watch Euphoria in Australia, you can tune into BINGE, Foxtel Now or iTunes. BINGE and Foxtel Now provide the entire first season, whilst iTunes offers viewers the choice to either purchase and download individual episodes or the entire eight-episode season.

For more information, check out Canstar Blue’s official guide on all things Euphoria streaming in Australia to get the scoop before the standalone episodes are here.

Photo Credit: BINGE