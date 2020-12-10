Teen angst drama Euphoria was the breakout show of 2019. Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane and pretty much any and every controversial storyline you can think of — what isn’t to love? Thanks to Euphoria’s popularity, the series was commissioned for a second season, but as with many shows this year, production was halted. As a result, the wait between the first and highly anticipated second season has been longer than expected.

Thankfully, creator Sam Levinson has found a clever way to keep Euphoria fans entertained, announcing two special standalone episodes of the show. After keeping details under wraps, it has finally been revealed that the second episode in the two-part special will focus on the character of Jules and is set to premiere on the BINGE streaming platform the same time as the U.S. on Monday, January 25 in 2021.

What can we expect from Euphoria’s special episode?

Following the first episode ‘Part 1: Rue’ which was released on BINGE earlier in December, Euphoria’s second standalone episode, ‘Part 2: Jules’ is set to follow Jules (Schafer) and will premiere on BINGE on January 25. Officially titled, “F**k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”, the episode grants Euphoria’s audience an exclusive look into the mind of the complex Jules, following the character over the holiday period as she reflects on the year gone. Alongside Levinson, the episode was also co-produced by Schafer.

What is Euphoria?

If you’re new to the game, or simply need a recap, listen up: Euphoria, a loose adaption of an Israeli show of the same name, follows 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) who emerges from rehab and into a new town with zero intentions to stay clean from drugs. Befriending a group of troubled teens — a transgender teenager called Jules (Hunter Schafer), angry athlete Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Lexi (Maude Apatow) — Rue finds herself in temptation in more ways than one. The show surprised critics and viewers alike for its controversial and honest depiction of teen sex, drugs and addiction, identity, sexuality and trauma — but it seemed to also win them over.

How to watch Euphoria in Australia

To watch Euphoria in Australia, you can tune into BINGE, Foxtel Now or iTunes. BINGE and Foxtel Now offer the entire first season (there is currently no other seasons, however a second has been commissioned), whilst iTunes offers viewers the choice to either purchase and download individual episodes or the entire eight-episode season. For more information, check out Canstar Blue’s official guide on all things Euphoria streaming in Australia.

