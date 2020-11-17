Royal Decree: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion comes to Stan

90s sitcom and Will Smith fans sit yourselves down, because your life is about to get flipped-turned upside down as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is about to air its reunion episode – as well as the full series of the classic TV show – over on Stan on November 19.

The 30th anniversary Reunion Special – which was filmed earlier this year in September on the actual 30th anniversary of the show’s premiere – will see the cast of the hit show sit down and discuss all the highs and lows of filming, the cultural impact the show had, as well as revisit their favourite parts of the six-season series.

The returning cast joining Smith includes Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey Butler), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian Banks), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) in addition to Janet Hubert (the original Aunt Viv from the first three seasons) who hasn’t reunited with the rest of the cast since leaving the show. The Reunion Special will also likely pay homage to James Avery (Philip Banks), who passed away in 2013.

Despite Smith breaking the news earlier this year, there’s been little information about what other surprises we can expect to see during the Reunion, with the show hosting plenty of guest-stars, cameo appearances and cultural references during its run, or whether any of the production, writing or directing crew will be joining them in the iconic Bel-Air living room.

Either way, we’re as excited as Carlton gets when Tom Jones is on the radio, and if you’re anything like us, you’ll be tuning into The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion this Thursday, November 19 over on Stan.

