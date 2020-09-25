Disney+ introduces new ‘GroupWatch’ party feature for Aussie viewers

Ever since its launch, streaming platform Disney+ has pretty much lived up to its nickname of “the happiest place on earth”. Whether it’s old classics (we still cry at Wall-E) or new obsessions (we’re counting down the days until The Mandalorian season two), there’s something for everyone. And whilst these are great to watch curled up by yourself in your bedroom in the dark, sometimes our favourites movies and shows are better shared with friends and family. And now, thanks to Disney+’s new ‘GroupWatch’ feature, you can share your favourite stories with your favourite people, even when you’re apart.

What is GroupWatch?

Similar to Netflix Party, Disney+’s GroupWatch feature allows up to six people to share screens in a private watch party, meaning you can all watch the same thing at the same time, even if a bit of distance separates you. So sync your screens, get the group chat going (aka the never ending commentary from that one friend) and enjoy your favourite Disney+ content with your faves.

How does GroupWatch work?

Not sure how to get the feature up and running? Follow these simple steps:

Sign up/log in. All members of the watch party must be subscribed to Disney+. If you haven’t signed up yet, check the table out below.

Pick your title. Choose any movie or series from Disney+’s impressive catalogue and then tap the new GroupWatch icon on mobile or web.

Gather your group. Send an invite to up to six of your friends and family to get the party started.

Watch together. Sync streams to pause for a break or rewind for an extra laugh (or cry).

React in real time. Share emoji reactions to everyone’s screens (you can also use your phone to chat!)

There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $8.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $89.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Stuck on what to watch? Check out our top Disney+ Original recommendations to help you and your squad find the best option for a GroupWatch party, and get ready to settle in for a movie night like no other.

Photo credit: Disney+