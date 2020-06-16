Original Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ available to stream on Disney+

Couldn’t catch the award-winning production of Hamilton in New York? You’re not alone, but you’re about to be handed the best seat in the house as the kind folks over at Disney+ open the curtains to the entire world – digitally.

In a (pleasant) surprise move that has been described as ‘pandemic-promoted’ (the film was originally planned for release in October 2021), the premiere of the 11-time-Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Hamilton has been fast-tracked to stream directly in homes worldwide from July 3, exclusively on Disney+.

What is Hamilton?

Hamilton tells the story of an ambitious immigrant, Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, arriving in America in the 1800s, and the historical figures that impacted his life.

Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (who also stars), the musical follows Hamilton as he tries to make his mark on America whilst navigating war and the country’s political climate. It’s famously known for its uncommon mix of musical choices – featuring everything from current pop, rap, hip-hip and traditional-style show tunes.

Hamilton is also famous for its inclusive casting – non-white actors are usually cast as the Founding Fathers and other historical figures.

What about the film?

It’s going to be a while before we can get back into a theatre, so for those of us who haven’t had the chance to catch Hamilton live, Disney+ has decided to release a “live capture” of one of the most successful, innovative and beloved musicals of the last decade.

The film features the entire two-act show, with footage from its run back in 2016 at The Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City, with a star-studded cast that includes Tony Award winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Leslie Odom Jr. It also features Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff and Phillipa Soo, alongside Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan and Anthony Ramos.

The film has been described by Disney+ as a “leap forward in the art of live capture, which transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. Combining the best elements of live theatre, film, and streaming, the result is a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience Hamilton”.

Robert A. Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company, said: “No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton, an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way. In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful.”

Thanks to Disney+, a trip to the theatre is only a click away. Stream Hamilton on July 3.

