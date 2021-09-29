Disney+ has found a lot of success in its string of Disney+ Originals in the Marvel franchise. This kicked off with WandaVision, followed up by The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, then Loki. Now, the fourth live-action Marvel Disney+ show, Hawkeye, is about to premiere on the streaming service.

These stand-alone shows have proven to be a success for Disney+, and also link the characters and stories into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). These shows tend to act as a kind of stepping stone for phase four in the MCU, so if you’re planning on keeping up with the movies, you’ll most likely need to watch Hawkeye.

The release of Hawkeye is an interesting next step into a new era of the MCU; with new characters, developing plotlines and setting up for the future of the franchise. Read on to find out when you can catch Hawkeye on Disney+.

When is the Hawkeye release date?

Hawkeye is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 24, 2021. Following on from other Marvel show releases, it’s likely that it will be available to stream on Disney+ from around 8pm that night. There are six episodes in the series, with a new episode released weekly on a Wednesday. Here is the episode release schedule for Hawkeye:

Episode 1 — 24 November

Episode 2 — 1 December

Episode 3 — 8 December

Episode 4 — 15 December

Episode 5 — 22 December

Episode 6 — 29 December

How to watch the Hawkeye TV show

Considering Hawkeye is a Disney+ Original, the show will only be available to stream on the Disney+ streaming platform. Not only will you have access to Hawkeye and a range of other exclusive Disney+ Marvel shows, but you’ll also be able to stream the majority of the movies in the MCU.

There are two plans to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or you can prepay for a whole year at $119.99, which gives you some savings on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.



What is the Hawkeye show about?

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, post ‘the blip’ or ‘the snap’, Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye (played by Jeremy Renner), is reconnecting with his family, all of whom were victims of ‘the blip’. Clint spent the five years during ‘the snap’ as a vigilante — hell-bent on bringing down the underworld and crime syndicates who, in his mind, didn’t deserve to be alive while innocent people, like his family, had disappeared from existence.

Now it looks like his past as the vigilante known as Ronin is catching up to him. Set in New York City at Christmas time, Clint meets Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) — a skilled 22 year old archer who also happens to be his biggest fan. He must partner up with Kate in order to unravel a criminal conspiracy, all while trying to get home in time for Christmas. Check out the trailer below.

It also looks like this show might be the ‘passing of the baton’ when Clint hands over the reins as Hawkeye to Kate Bishop. This would follow the trend from shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, with Sam taking up the ‘Captain America’ mantle, while in the Black Widow movie, where it looks like Natasha’s ‘sister’ Yelena Belova, will pick up the ‘Black Widow’ mantle for the next phase of the MCU.

If you’re a big Marvel fan and plan on keeping up with phase four of the MCU, it’s likely you’ll need to watch Hawkeye to stay in the loop. Disney is putting a lot of effort into turning these Marvel Disney+ Originals as the sort of ‘glue’ that holds the movies and plotlines together, so you don’t want to be left behind.