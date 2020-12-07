Heartbreak High back to school with Netflix reboot

Advertisement

90’s kids wake up – it’s time for school. Don’t worry though, you won’t be learning about Pythagoras’ theorem or Shakespeare’s hidden meanings, you’ll instead be catching up with your friends at Hartley High – as Netflix announces it’s rebooting the iconic Heartbreak High.

For those who’ve missed the required reading, Heartbreak High follows a group of teenagers who all attend the dog-eat-dog Hartley High (later Hartley Heights) in a fictional suburb of Sydney.

As the title suggests, there’s plenty of heartbreak, as well as other issues that teenagers stereotypically deal with… including sex, drugs, alcohol, and generally growing up – something that 90’s TV in Australia hadn’t prominently tackled or captured – which led to a successful seven-season series and over 200 episodes.

Heartbreak High was originally a spin-off of the 1993 Heartbreak Kid movie (itself based on a play of the same name) and was considered to be Australia’s answer to Degrassi, and something that Netflix wanted to reboot to help the teenagers of today.

“We haven’t had rebellious Australia YA series on screen since the original Heartbreak High, so this is well overdue,” acknowledges Netflix’s Director of Originals in Australia, Que Minh Luu.

“The new Heartbreak High is for young people in Australia today to feel seen – showcasing their stories, senses of humour and aesthetics to the world.

“What we want to do is reflect what it’s like to be a young person today.”

When will the reboot of Heartbreak High air?

Unfortunately Heartbreak High is set for a 2022 release, with Netflix only greenlighting eight-episodes at the time of writing. The good news though, is that it should be a predominantly-Australian project with episodes expected to be filmed in New South Wales and produced by Fremantle Australia.

“This Netflix show will be ours, and we can’t wait to get started,” says Luu.

To help pass the time until school starts, you can catch all seven seasons of the original Heartbreak High on Netflix, allowing you to get your fill of nostalgia, or find out what Aussie teens in the 90’s got up to.

