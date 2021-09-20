If you consider yourself a true crime aficionado who’s seen it all, think again. The Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan, blows anything you’ve seen straight outta the water. For the first time the question is not, ‘did he do it?’ but rather, ‘which part of him did it?’ Get into this Canstar Blue guide for all the clues to this intriguing case, and find out how you can catch every minute of The Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan.

How to watch The Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

You can watch the documentary series The Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan exclusively on Netflix.

The Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan on Netflix

Episodes of The Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan will be available to stream on Netflix from September 22, 2021.

What is The Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan about?

In 1977, Billy Milligan was arrested for committing a series of rapes over the course of two years. There was no doubt that he performed the violent acts, what the question soon became which of Billy’s personalities had committed the crimes? In a legal first, Billy Milligan’s team put forward the argument that, as he suffered a dissociative personality disorder (once known as a multiple personality disorder), he couldn’t be found guilty if only one of his personalities had done the deed. The Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan lays out the astonishing case from start to finish, including the details of each of Billy’s personalities, the furious reaction of the public and the mental gymnastics of the legal teams. The case was decided but the documentary poses the lasting question – was it a circumstance of genuine mental health catastrophe or was Billy Milligan fooling the world?