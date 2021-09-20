How to watch Black Mafia Family in Australia

50 Cent is bringing his production skills to Black Mafia Family, a Stan series about the life and times of the Flenory brothers. Having 50 Cent at the helm is pretty good, but the fact that Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory is played by his own son, makes it even better, lending a vision of true love and authenticity to the legendary account. Don’t miss a beat; find out how to watch every episode of Black Mafia Family in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Black Mafia Family

The series Black Mafia Family is available to stream exclusively on Stan, from September 26, 2021.

Black Mafia Family on Stan

Stan will have every episode of Black Mafia Family from September 26, 2021.

What is Black Mafia Family about?

Black Mafia Family is the story of two brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who wanted a way out of their life in Detroit. Starting at the bottom, they sold bags of cocaine on the street, and by 2000, they were the heads of a cocaine empire, working with Mexican cartels to import and distribute the drug across the country. They quickly rose to the top, splashing cash around their community and starting the record label BMF Entertainment. They threw insane parties, launched careers and mixed with the best (heard of a little artist called Jay Z?) making a name for themselves as big dogs of the industry. Sadly, the dream couldn’t last forever, and the brothers were brought down 2005, but the legacy of the Black Mafia Family still lives on thanks to the huge influence they had on the hip hop scene.