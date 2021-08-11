How to watch Brand New Cherry Flavour in Australia

Netflix’s new series Brand New Cherry Flavour is perfect for those who like their horror without boundaries, and a little on the whacky side. Taking place in 90’s LA, the series follows Lisa, a hopeful young film maker who is determined to make it big in Hollywood. After she is let down by an important director, events start to get out of control. Equal parts horror, supernatural and revenge tale, Brand New Cherry Flavour is sure to keep you on your toes. If you think you can handle the fear, find out everything you need to know about Brand New Cherry Flavour in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Brand New Cherry Flavour

You can catch every episode of this limited series exclusively on streaming service Netflix.

Watch Brand New Cherry Flavour on Netflix

Netflix will be exclusively hosting the eight-part series, with the episodes becoming available from August 13, 2021.

Sign up to BINGE

Looking for something a bit scary? Check out BINGE’s range of horror movies! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Advertisement

What is Brand New Cherry Flavour about?

It starts out simply enough; a young movie maker, Lisa Nova, comes to LA in the early 90’s to pitch her film to an agency and make it big in Hollywood. Soon enough though, things get dark and very confusing. After Lisa is betrayed by a big shot in the industry, she seeks out the service of a mysterious woman, who she is told can help her. Lisa makes an agreement with the woman to exact her revenge but, in a classic monkey paw scenario, the deal quickly becomes more than she can handle. It becomes obvious that Lisa will have to travel down some very ominous pathways before she can escape the trap of her own making.