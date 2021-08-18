How to watch Clickbait in Australia

Usually TV shows that try to incorporate social media as a central concept end up being corny and unwatchable, but not Netflix’s latest thriller Clickbait. Built on the premise that it’s absolutely possible for everyone to have two sides, especially on the internet, the eight-part series will keep you on the edge of your seat and probably reaching to delete Instagram. Find out how to catch all the episodes of Clickbait in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Clickbait

You can watch every episode of Clickbait on streaming service Netflix, with the series coming to the platform on August 25, 2021.

Watch Clickbait on Netflix

Season one of Clickbait will be available exclusively on Netflix from August 25, 2021.

What is Clickbait about?

Nick Brewer is a family man, great father to two kids, a loving husband to a devoted wife and the best friend of his sister. So when he suddenly goes missing, only to turn up in an shocking internet video holding a sign that says, ‘I abuse women. At 5 million views I die’ no-one has any idea what’s going on. As the police fumble the case, Nick’s wife and sister take it into their own hands to save him, but their search is uncovering secrets no one wanted to know.

Advertisement

Sign up to BINGE

Want to watch more suspenseful action? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.