As one of Eddie Murphy’s most popular films from the 1980s, Coming To America has achieved cult classic status thanks to its quotable lines, general silliness and Eddie Murphy at his comic best. Now it’s time to throw some rose petals and rejoice like you would in Zamunda, as its sequel, Coming 2 America is about to be released.

Ever since it was announced that a sequel was being made with not just Eddie Murphy reprising his role (well, roles) but also Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones and Shari Headley, this has been perhaps one the most anticipated movie releases of 2021. The good news for Aussie fans is that you can stream Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime Video from March 5, 2021.

What is Coming 2 America about?

Set years after the first movie, Prince Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy) is preparing himself to ascend to the throne of Zamunda, as his ailing father, King Jaffe Joffer, prepares his son to become King. However Akeem learns that he has a son living in America, and as only a male heir can ascend the throne (Akeem and Lisa have daughters), Akeem, along with his confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall), must return to America so he can find his son and prepare him for a future as King of Zamunda. Along with many of the original cast, this sequel includes new additions Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler and Tracy Morgan. Check out the trailer below.

How to watch Coming 2 America in Australia

Coming 2 America is being released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, so you’ll need a subscription in order to stream the movie when it premieres. A subscription to Amazon Prime Video is $6.99 per month and you can cancel at any time. There is also a 30-day free trial available to eligible customers.

How to watch Coming To America in Australia

If you want to catch up on the first movie, Coming To America is currently available to stream in Australia on a few different streaming platforms — BINGE, Netflix and Amazon Prime video.

If you want more great movies, whether it's comedy or drama, BINGE has a huge library of content ready for you to explore. There are three subscription plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table.