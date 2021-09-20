How to Watch Dear White People in Australia

Attention everybody! The final season of Dear White People has arrived, bringing an end to a tumultuous series, five years in the making. While the fourth season promises to stay true to its powerful predecessors by not shying away from the big issues, it is also shaking up the formula and delivering a showstopping finish in the style of a 90s musical! Be prepared for the big finale and find out how to watch all of Dear White People in this Canstar Blue guide.
How to watch Dear White People
All four seasons of Dear White People are available to stream on Netflix exclusively.
Dear White People on Netflix
All four seasons of Dear White People are available to stream on Netflix from September 22. Netflix has announced that there will be no further seasons of the original series, and it will all wrap up with season four.
What is Dear White People about?
Based on the 2014 film of the same name, Dear White People trails seven black college students during their time at the prestigious (and predominantly white) Winchester University. Focusing on one student per episode, the series takes a deep dive into the swirling issues of modern race relations, using comedy and satire to highlight what it means to be black in a culture built on white traditions.
How to watch Dear White People movie
You can stream the 2014 Dear White People movie on SBS On Demand, or you can purchase or rent through Google Play and iTunes.
Photo Credit: Netflix
